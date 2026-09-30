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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Pull Off Historic 406 Chase In Guwahati, Captain Shubman Gill Seal Series Win

India Pull Off Historic 406 Chase In Guwahati, Captain Shubman Gill Seal Series Win

IND vs WI Highlights: Shubman Gill smashed an unbeaten 223 off 133 balls and Rohit Sharma hit 101 as India chased down 406 against West Indies in Guwahati to win the ODI series.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 10:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India successfully chased 406, winning series 2-0.
  • Shubman Gill scored 223, fastest ODI double century.
  • Rohit Sharma scored 101, passed 12,000 ODI runs.
  • West Indies posted 405/7 with three individual centuries.

IND vs WI Highlights: India produced a sensational batting display in Guwahati on Wednesday, chasing down 406 against West Indies with eight wickets in hand to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Captain Shubman Gill led the extraordinary chase with an unbeaten 223 off 133 balls, while Rohit Sharma smashed 101 from 75 deliveries as India reached the target in just 43.3 overs.

The result capped a remarkable night for India’s top order, with Gill and Rohit combining for a 255-run opening partnership that came from only 158 deliveries.

Shubman Gill Smashes Fastest ODI Double Century

Gill produced the defining innings of the chase, reaching his double century from just 117 balls to register the fastest 200 in ODI cricket history.

The India captain remained unbeaten on 223, having struck 26 fours and eight sixes during a breathtaking assault on the West Indies bowling attack.

His innings also made him only the second batter in ODI history to score a double century while chasing a target, adding another landmark to an already remarkable knock.

Gill and Rohit ensured the asking rate never became a major concern, putting India firmly in control during the opening phase of the chase.

Rohit Sharma Reaches 12,000 ODI Runs

Rohit provided the perfect support at the other end, rolling back the years with a spectacular hundred.

The former India captain scored 101 from 75 balls, hitting 10 fours and six sixes before Jayden Seales trapped him leg-before in the 27th over.

Rohit’s innings also brought up a major personal milestone as he crossed 12,000 runs in ODI cricket.

He became only the third Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to reach the landmark.

After Rohit’s departure, Kohli joined Gill and scored a quick 29 from 19 balls before Shamar Joseph dismissed him, with Sherfane Rutherford completing the catch.

Ruturaj Gaikwad then partnered Gill and finished unbeaten on 31 from 37 deliveries, ensuring India completed the chase with 39 balls remaining.

West Indies' Three Centuries Not Enough

West Indies had appeared to set India a daunting challenge after posting 405/7 earlier in the day.

John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo all scored centuries as the visitors built a huge total, but their bowlers could not replicate that dominance against India’s batting line-up.

Alzarri Joseph endured a difficult outing, conceding 89 runs without taking a wicket from his eight overs. Keemo Paul also went for 49 in just three overs.

India’s aggressive approach meant the West Indies attack struggled to contain the scoring rate throughout the chase.

Gill eventually finished the contest with a six, completing an extraordinary run chase and securing India’s series victory in emphatic fashion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the ODI match between India and West Indies?

India produced a sensational batting display, chasing down 406 runs against West Indies with eight wickets in hand to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Who led India's chase and what was his significant achievement?

Captain Shubman Gill led the chase with an unbeaten 223 off 133 balls. He registered the fastest ODI double century in history, reaching 200 runs from just 117 balls.

Did Rohit Sharma achieve any personal milestones during the match?

Yes, Rohit Sharma scored 101 runs and crossed 12,000 runs in ODI cricket. He became only the third Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to reach this landmark.

How did West Indies perform in their batting innings?

West Indies set a challenging target of 405/7, with John Campbell, Shai Hope, and Amir Jangoo all scoring centuries. However, their bowlers could not replicate that dominance against India’s batting line-up.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 10:12 PM (IST)
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