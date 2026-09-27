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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs WI 1st ODI: Justin Greaves Hits Century As West Indies Post 295/7 Against India

IND vs WI 1st ODI: Justin Greaves Hits Century As West Indies Post 295/7 Against India

IND vs WI Live: Justin Greaves scored 101 while Amir Jangoo hit an unbeaten 58 as West Indies posted 295/7 against India in the first ODI.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Indies scored 295/7, setting India a 296-run target.
  • Justin Greaves scored 101, anchoring innings with Campbell's 62.
  • Amir Jangoo added quick 58* runs, boosting late total.
  • Kuldeep Yadav starred for India, taking four crucial wickets.

IND vs WI Live: West Indies posted a competitive 295/7 in their 50 overs after India opted to bowl first in the opening ODI of the series. Justin Greaves led the way with a composed century, while Amir Jangoo provided a late acceleration with an unbeaten 58 off 43 balls.

Greaves anchored the West Indies innings with 101 off 108 deliveries, striking 12 fours during his stay at the crease. He combined with John Campbell for a strong opening stand that gave the hosts a solid platform before India fought back through Kuldeep Yadav.

Campbell, Greaves Set Up West Indies

Campbell provided the early aggression, scoring 62 from 60 balls with six fours and three sixes. The opening pair took West Indies to 135 before Campbell was dismissed in the 20th over, caught by Prasidh Krishna off Kuldeep.

Greaves continued to hold the innings together as West Indies lost Keacy Carty for 13 and Shai Hope for 12. Carty struggled for fluency during his 31-ball stay, while Hope made 12 from 11 deliveries.

Kuldeep then delivered another important blow when Greaves was trapped leg before wicket for 101 at 198/4. The left-arm wrist-spinner finished with outstanding figures of 4/40 from his 10 overs, including one maiden.

Jangoo Provides Late Charge

West Indies briefly slipped to 198/5 when Jewel Andrew was dismissed for a first-ball duck, but Roston Chase and Jangoo helped rebuild the innings.

Chase made 24 from 32 balls before Prasidh Krishna bowled him in the 45th over. Jangoo, however, shifted gears in the closing stages and remained unbeaten on 58 from just 43 balls. His innings featured seven fours and a six, giving West Indies valuable momentum at the death.

Matthew Forde was the final wicket to fall, making seven before being caught by Naman Dhir off Nitish Kumar Reddy. Jangoo and Gudakesh Motie then saw West Indies through to 295/7.

For India, Kuldeep was the standout bowler with four wickets for 40 runs. Prasidh Krishna claimed 2/60, while Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up one wicket. Ravindra Jadeja completed his 10 overs for 54 runs without a wicket, while Gurnoor Brar conceded 60 runs in his full spell.

West Indies ultimately finished on 295/7, leaving India a target of 296 to win the first ODI.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was West Indies' final score in the match?

West Indies posted a competitive 295/7 in their 50 overs after India opted to bowl first. India needs to chase 296 runs to win the first ODI.

Which West Indies players scored significant runs?

Justin Greaves led the scoring with a century (101 runs), and Amir Jangoo contributed an unbeaten 58 runs. John Campbell also scored 62 runs at the top.

Who was the most successful bowler for India?

Kuldeep Yadav was India's standout bowler, finishing with figures of 4/40 from his 10 overs. He took crucial wickets, including both openers.

How did the West Indies innings begin?

The West Indies innings started strong with an opening stand between John Campbell (62) and Justin Greaves. They took the hosts to 135 before Campbell's dismissal.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI ODI Series IND Vs WI Live
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