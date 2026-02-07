T20 WC IND vs USA LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav’s India To Begin Title Defence In Mumbai
IND vs USA LIVE Score: Follow live score, key moments, and all major events as India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign begins against USA at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Background
Suryakumar Yadav held onto arguably the most important catch of his career in the ICC T20 World Cup final against South Africa, a moment that proved decisive in India’s title-winning triumph.
Two years on, he leads the national team into their title defense, taking on USA in the tournament opener at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium.
Not only do the Men in Blue have a new captain, but quite a few fresh faces, ready to repeat the heroics and do what no team has ever done before, win the ICC T20 World Cup twice in a row, and at home.
IND vs USA T20 World Cup: SKY's Perfect Run
Suryakumar Yadav’s record as India’s T20 captain remains spotless. He is yet to lose a bilateral series or tournament, even after taking on heavyweight opponents such as Australia, England, and South Africa during his tenure.
Under his leadership, India have registered seven straight series victories, including a dominant Asia Cup triumph in 2025, where the team went unbeaten throughout the campaign.
The Men in Blue’s fearless and aggressive approach has flourished under head coach Gautam Gambhir (himself a former T20 World Cup winner), and has become a defining feature of this side.
With momentum firmly on his side, Suryakumar Yadav, referred to as SKY by fans, will be eager to maintain his perfect run as captain and guide India towards a historic third ICC T20 World Cup title.
IND vs USA: T20 WC 2026 Squads
India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj
USA - Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane
IND vs USA LIVE Score: 10 Minutes To Toss
IND vs USA LIVE: Just 10 minutes left in India and USA's captains stepping out in the middle for the coin toss.
IND vs USA LIVE Score: Predicted Playing XI
IND s USA LIVE: While India's actual playing XI is yet to be announced, here is a prediction for who all might take the field against USA:
Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy