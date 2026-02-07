T20 WC IND vs USA LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav’s India To Begin Title Defence In Mumbai

Suryakumar Yadav held onto arguably the most important catch of his career in the ICC T20 World Cup final against South Africa, a moment that proved decisive in India’s title-winning triumph.

Two years on, he leads the national team into their title defense, taking on USA in the tournament opener at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Not only do the Men in Blue have a new captain, but quite a few fresh faces, ready to repeat the heroics and do what no team has ever done before, win the ICC T20 World Cup twice in a row, and at home.

IND vs USA T20 World Cup: SKY's Perfect Run

Suryakumar Yadav’s record as India’s T20 captain remains spotless. He is yet to lose a bilateral series or tournament, even after taking on heavyweight opponents such as Australia, England, and South Africa during his tenure.

Under his leadership, India have registered seven straight series victories, including a dominant Asia Cup triumph in 2025, where the team went unbeaten throughout the campaign.

The Men in Blue’s fearless and aggressive approach has flourished under head coach Gautam Gambhir (himself a former T20 World Cup winner), and has become a defining feature of this side.

With momentum firmly on his side, Suryakumar Yadav, referred to as SKY by fans, will be eager to maintain his perfect run as captain and guide India towards a historic third ICC T20 World Cup title.

IND vs USA: T20 WC 2026 Squads

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj

USA - Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane