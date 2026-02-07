Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out? India Face Fresh Concern Ahead Of T20 World Cup Opener: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India are scheduled to take on USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening fixture.

However, the team's bowling attack spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, might not be available for selection in this match. According to a report by The Indian Express, Bumrah could be out for the IND vs USA match due to viral fever.

The Men in Blue have been dealing with a plethora of injury concerns of late. Washington Sundar is yet to receive the green light for the tournament, while Harshit Rana was recently ruled out due to a knee injury. Tilak Varma also underwent an emergency surgery in January, but has joined the team in time.

IND vs USA: Siraj Likely To Replace Bumrah

The Indian Express report suggests that veteran fast bowler Mohammed Siraj could replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's playing XI for their match against USA in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Siraj was not originally a part of the tournament squad, but was called up as Harshit Rana's replacement at the last minute.

Here's what the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had stated regarding Harshit's injury:

"Following consultations with a specialist and subsequent scans, BCCI medical team deemed him unfit to participate in the tournament. The team management wishes him a speedy recovery. Mohd. Siraj will join the team as Harshit’s replacement in the squad,"

Mohammed Siraj has good experience of participating in big tournaments, and was also a part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2024. Therefore, while Bumrah's potential absence would be a big miss, he is a worthy replacement.

The IND vs USA match is scheduled to be played today, February 7, 2026 from 7:00 PM onwards.

T20 World Cup 2026: India Full Squad

Here's is a look at India's full squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj