Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out? India Face Fresh Concern Ahead Of T20 World Cup Opener: Report

HomeSportsCricketJasprit Bumrah Ruled Out? India Face Fresh Concern Ahead Of T20 World Cup Opener: Report

India may be without Jasprit Bumrah for their T20 World Cup 2026 opener vs USA due to illness. Reports suggest another veteran fast bowler could step in.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India are scheduled to take on USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening fixture.

However, the team's bowling attack spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, might not be available for selection in this match. According to a report by The Indian Express, Bumrah could be out for the IND vs USA match due to viral fever.

The Men in Blue have been dealing with a plethora of injury concerns of late. Washington Sundar is yet to receive the green light for the tournament, while Harshit Rana was recently ruled out due to a knee injury. Tilak Varma also underwent an emergency surgery in January, but has joined the team in time.

IND vs USA: Siraj Likely To Replace Bumrah

The Indian Express report suggests that veteran fast bowler Mohammed Siraj could replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's playing XI for their match against USA in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Siraj was not originally a part of the tournament squad, but was called up as Harshit Rana's replacement at the last minute.

Here's what the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had stated regarding Harshit's injury:

"Following consultations with a specialist and subsequent scans, BCCI medical team deemed him unfit to participate in the tournament. The team management wishes him a speedy recovery. Mohd. Siraj will join the team as Harshit’s replacement in the squad,"

Mohammed Siraj has good experience of participating in big tournaments, and was also a part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2024. Therefore, while Bumrah's potential absence would be a big miss, he is a worthy replacement.

The IND vs USA match is scheduled to be played today, February 7, 2026 from 7:00 PM onwards.

T20 World Cup 2026: India Full Squad

Here's is a look at India's full squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might Jasprit Bumrah miss the IND vs USA match?

Jasprit Bumrah might not be available for selection due to viral fever, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Who is likely to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI?

Veteran fast bowler Mohammed Siraj could replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's playing XI for their match against USA.

Why was Mohammed Siraj added to the squad?

Mohammed Siraj was called up as a last-minute replacement for Harshit Rana, who was ruled out due to a knee injury.

When is the IND vs USA match scheduled?

The IND vs USA match is scheduled to be played today, February 7, 2026, from 7:00 PM onwards.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Mohammed Siraj Jasprit Bumrah T20 World Cup IND Vs USA India Vs USA
