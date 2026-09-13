Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces Sri Lanka in Women's Asia Cup final.

Defending champions Sri Lanka seek to retain their title.

Final streams Sunday 8 PM IST on SonyLiv, TV broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Women's Asia Cup Final: India are set to face Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final, with the defending champions standing between the unbeaten Indian side and another continental title. The summit clash promises plenty of intrigue, especially with both teams returning to the final after their meeting in the previous edition. India will also be aiming to add another trophy to their record haul in the tournament. Fans in India can follow the final through both television and digital platforms.

Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Live?

India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup final will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv.

Television coverage will be provided on Sony Sports Network channels.

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Women’s Asia Cup Final Time

The India vs Sri Lanka final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST, giving fans an evening blockbuster as the two sides battle for the Women’s Asia Cup crown

India Enter Final Unbeaten

India enjoyed a strong run throughout the competition and finished top of Group A with six points.

Their group-stage campaign included a huge victory over arch-rivals Pakistan, who were dismissed for their lowest-ever total in T20 cricket.

The Women in Blue then maintained their momentum in the semi-final, defeating Bangladesh by 40 runs to book their place in the championship clash.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, enter the final as the defending champions and will be aiming to retain the trophy after another impressive campaign.

The final is also a rematch of the previous edition’s title decider, adding another layer to an already significant contest.

India are chasing a record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title, while Sri Lanka will be determined to deny them at the final hurdle.