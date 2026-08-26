WATCH: Shubman Gill’s Incredible Catch Gives India Much-Needed Breakthrough

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill's stunning catch dismissed Mendis, breaking vital partnership.

Mendis' dismissal provided India a crucial breakthrough.

Prasidh Krishna bowled the short ball that Kamindu Mendis attempted to hit.

Shubman Gill Catch: Shubman Gill produced a moment of brilliance in the field when India desperately needed a breakthrough against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Colombo. With Kamindu Mendis and Pasindu Sooriyabandara building a threatening partnership, the Sri Lankan batters had begun putting India under considerable pressure. Mendis, in particular, had looked comfortable against the short ball and had already punished India's attack with a four and a six. However, when he attempted another aggressive stroke, Gill's athleticism turned the moment into a spectacular dismissal.

If leading from the front had to be captured in one moment! 👊



Prasidh Krishna nails the short ball, and Shubman Gill pulls off a stunning catch to dismiss Kamindu Mendis! 🫴💥



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Crucial Breakthrough After 100-Run Partnership

Mendis' dismissal came shortly after he and Sooriyabandara had put together a century partnership, making the breakthrough particularly valuable for India.

The experienced batter had appeared increasingly assured at the crease and was finding ways to attack the Indian bowlers.

His dismissal therefore ended a stand that had threatened to put the hosts firmly in control of the contest.

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India had been searching for a wicket at a crucial stage, and Gill provided it through an outstanding piece of fielding rather than with the ball.

The wicket also highlighted the competitive nature of Sri Lanka's second-innings effort.

After struggling during earlier stages of the series, the hosts appeared far more composed in Colombo and were mounting a stronger challenge in the second Test.

For Gill, meanwhile, the catch added another highlight to his leadership performance.

The India skipper showed remarkable awareness, speed and composure to stay with the ball throughout its flight and complete a difficult chance.

With the series at stake, the dismissal could prove crucial as India look to maintain their advantage and push Sri Lanka towards another difficult phase of the innings.