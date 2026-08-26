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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Shubman Gill’s Incredible Catch Gives India Much-Needed Breakthrough

WATCH: Shubman Gill’s Incredible Catch Gives India Much-Needed Breakthrough

Shubman Gill produced a spectacular running catch to dismiss Kamindu Mendis as India finally found a crucial breakthrough against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shubman Gill's stunning catch dismissed Mendis, breaking vital partnership.
  • Mendis' dismissal provided India a crucial breakthrough.
  • Prasidh Krishna bowled the short ball that Kamindu Mendis attempted to hit.

Shubman Gill Catch: Shubman Gill produced a moment of brilliance in the field when India desperately needed a breakthrough against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Colombo. With Kamindu Mendis and Pasindu Sooriyabandara building a threatening partnership, the Sri Lankan batters had begun putting India under considerable pressure. Mendis, in particular, had looked comfortable against the short ball and had already punished India's attack with a four and a six. However, when he attempted another aggressive stroke, Gill's athleticism turned the moment into a spectacular dismissal.

Crucial Breakthrough After 100-Run Partnership

Mendis' dismissal came shortly after he and Sooriyabandara had put together a century partnership, making the breakthrough particularly valuable for India.

The experienced batter had appeared increasingly assured at the crease and was finding ways to attack the Indian bowlers.

His dismissal therefore ended a stand that had threatened to put the hosts firmly in control of the contest.

Read More: 'Weren't Expecting It To Be This Cold': Pakistan Coach Blames Weather For England Test Thrashing

India had been searching for a wicket at a crucial stage, and Gill provided it through an outstanding piece of fielding rather than with the ball.

The wicket also highlighted the competitive nature of Sri Lanka's second-innings effort.

After struggling during earlier stages of the series, the hosts appeared far more composed in Colombo and were mounting a stronger challenge in the second Test.

For Gill, meanwhile, the catch added another highlight to his leadership performance.

The India skipper showed remarkable awareness, speed and composure to stay with the ball throughout its flight and complete a difficult chance.

With the series at stake, the dismissal could prove crucial as India look to maintain their advantage and push Sri Lanka towards another difficult phase of the innings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant moment occurred during the second Test between India and Sri Lanka?

Shubman Gill took a spectacular catch to dismiss Kamindu Mendis, providing a crucial breakthrough for India in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Which Sri Lankan batter was dismissed by Shubman Gill's catch?

Shubman Gill's catch dismissed Kamindu Mendis. Mendis had been looking comfortable and had just completed a 100-run partnership with Pasindu Sooriyabandara.

Why was Shubman Gill's catch important for India?

The catch ended a threatening 100-run partnership between Mendis and Sooriyabandara, which had put India under pressure. It provided a much-needed breakthrough for India.

Which Indian bowler delivered the ball leading to Mendis' dismissal?

Prasidh Krishna bowled the short ball that Kamindu Mendis attempted to hit, leading to Shubman Gill's stunning catch.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prasidh Krishna Shubman Gill WTC India VS Sri Lanka
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