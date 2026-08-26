'Not Good For The Sport’: Manjrekar Fires Warning At ICC, BCCI After Jaiswal-Fernando Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanjay Manjrekar questioned BCCI, ICC on on-field player confrontations.

Yashasvi Jaiswal exchanged words with bowler Asitha Fernando.

Manjrekar cited Vaibhav Suryavanshi's earlier altercation, highlighting trend.

Sanjay Manjrekar Calls Out BCCI, ICC: Sanjay Manjrekar has questioned whether the governing authorities should take a firmer approach to on-field confrontations after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s heated exchange with Sri Lanka fast bowler Asitha Fernando in Colombo. The former India cricketer and veteran commentator drew attention to Jaiswal’s incident while also referring to an earlier confrontation involving young Indian batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sri Lanka A players. Manjrekar believes repeated incidents should not simply be brushed aside, particularly when younger players are involved.

Manjrekar Tags ICC, BCCI After Jaiswal Incident

Dear @icc & @bcci…

Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal… if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It’s not good for the sport & crucially their own future too. 🙏 August 26, 2026

Taking to X, Manjrekar directly addressed the International Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India, arguing that how authorities respond to such incidents could influence players’ future behaviour.

"Dear @icc & @bcci… Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal… if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It’s not good for the sport & crucially their own future too."

Read More: Medhavi Bidhuri Has One Special Wish For Virat Kohli After Viral ‘6-7’ Celebration

His post came after a tense episode between Jaiswal and Fernando during the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Jaiswal was dismissed for 45 after Fernando found the breakthrough. The Sri Lankan pacer appeared to give the India opener an animated send-off, prompting Jaiswal to turn around and confront him.

The two players exchanged words and moved towards each other before Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating.

Jaiswal Had Earlier Responded To Bhogle

The confrontation continued to attract attention after veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle analysed the episode in a Cricbuzz video.

Bhogle suggested that Jaiswal could have simply continued walking after being dismissed, while also acknowledging that whatever was said to the batsman should perhaps not have been said.

Jaiswal later responded directly in the comments section of Bhogle’s video, insisting that the circumstances behind the exchange needed to be understood before judging his reaction.

Manjrekar’s mention of Vaibhav Suryavanshi adds another layer to the discussion. The teenage batsman had also been involved in a heated exchange with Sri Lanka A players earlier this year.

With two separate incidents involving Indian players now being highlighted, Manjrekar’s comments raise questions about whether the BCCI and ICC should adopt a more proactive approach to player conduct and discipline.