IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricket'Not Good For The Sport’: Manjrekar Fires Warning At ICC, BCCI After Jaiswal-Fernando Clash

'Not Good For The Sport’: Manjrekar Fires Warning At ICC, BCCI After Jaiswal-Fernando Clash

Sanjay Manjrekar has urged the ICC and BCCI to address repeated on-field confrontations after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s clash with Asitha Fernando in Colombo.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sanjay Manjrekar questioned BCCI, ICC on on-field player confrontations.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal exchanged words with bowler Asitha Fernando.
  • Manjrekar cited Vaibhav Suryavanshi's earlier altercation, highlighting trend.

Sanjay Manjrekar Calls Out BCCI, ICC: Sanjay Manjrekar has questioned whether the governing authorities should take a firmer approach to on-field confrontations after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s heated exchange with Sri Lanka fast bowler Asitha Fernando in Colombo. The former India cricketer and veteran commentator drew attention to Jaiswal’s incident while also referring to an earlier confrontation involving young Indian batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sri Lanka A players. Manjrekar believes repeated incidents should not simply be brushed aside, particularly when younger players are involved.

Manjrekar Tags ICC, BCCI After Jaiswal Incident

Taking to X, Manjrekar directly addressed the International Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India, arguing that how authorities respond to such incidents could influence players’ future behaviour.

"Dear @icc & @bcci… Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal… if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It’s not good for the sport & crucially their own future too."

Read More: Medhavi Bidhuri Has One Special Wish For Virat Kohli After Viral ‘6-7’ Celebration

His post came after a tense episode between Jaiswal and Fernando during the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Jaiswal was dismissed for 45 after Fernando found the breakthrough. The Sri Lankan pacer appeared to give the India opener an animated send-off, prompting Jaiswal to turn around and confront him.

The two players exchanged words and moved towards each other before Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating.

Jaiswal Had Earlier Responded To Bhogle

The confrontation continued to attract attention after veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle analysed the episode in a Cricbuzz video.

Bhogle suggested that Jaiswal could have simply continued walking after being dismissed, while also acknowledging that whatever was said to the batsman should perhaps not have been said.

Jaiswal later responded directly in the comments section of Bhogle’s video, insisting that the circumstances behind the exchange needed to be understood before judging his reaction.

Manjrekar’s mention of Vaibhav Suryavanshi adds another layer to the discussion. The teenage batsman had also been involved in a heated exchange with Sri Lanka A players earlier this year.

With two separate incidents involving Indian players now being highlighted, Manjrekar’s comments raise questions about whether the BCCI and ICC should adopt a more proactive approach to player conduct and discipline.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sanjay Manjrekar's primary concern regarding recent on-field confrontations?

He believes authorities like the BCCI and ICC should take a firmer approach to on-field confrontations, especially involving younger players. He fears unchecked behavior could lead to repetition and negatively impact the sport and players' futures.

Which incidents prompted Sanjay Manjrekar to address the BCCI and ICC?

Manjrekar drew attention to Yashasvi Jaiswal's heated exchange with Asitha Fernando and an earlier confrontation involving Vaibhav Suryavanshi with Sri Lanka A players.

What happened during the confrontation between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Asitha Fernando?

After dismissing Jaiswal, Fernando gave an animated send-off, prompting Jaiswal to turn and confront him. Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva intervened to prevent further escalation.

How did Harsha Bhogle comment on the Yashasvi Jaiswal incident?

Bhogle suggested Jaiswal could have simply walked off, while also acknowledging that Fernando's send-off was likely inappropriate. Jaiswal later responded, stating the circumstances needed to be understood.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Aug 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Manjrekar India VS Sri Lanka Yashasvi Jaiswal Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'Not Good For The Sport’: Manjrekar Fires Warning At ICC, BCCI After Jaiswal-Fernando Clash
'Not Good For The Sport’: Manjrekar Fires Warning At ICC, BCCI After Jaiswal-Fernando Clash
Cricket
Medhavi Bidhuri Has One Special Wish For Virat Kohli After Viral ‘6-7’ Celebration
Medhavi Bidhuri Has One Special Wish For Virat Kohli After Viral ‘6-7’ Celebration
Cricket
Major IPL Decision In September! BCCI Sets Date For Crucial Election
Major IPL Decision In September! BCCI Sets Date For Crucial Election
Cricket
‘Mark Will Always Be On Him’: Ex-India Star Delivers Blunt Verdict On Gambhir’s Test Woes
‘Mark Will Always Be On Him’: Ex-India Star Delivers Blunt Verdict On Gambhir’s Test Woes
Advertisement

Videos

US Visa: Worldwide Visa Appointments Reportedly Put on Temporary Hold
Punjab Politics: BJP-SAD Alliance Buzz Intensifies Ahead of 2027 Polls
UP Rain Alert: Heavy Rain Exposes Infrastructure Gaps Across Uttar Pradesh
Delhi Rain: 3 Feet Water in Mahipalpur, Schoolgirls Forced to Wade Through Flooded Roads
Delhi Laxmi Yojana: Delhi Government Announces Financial Support for Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget