WATCH: Sri Lanka Stars Joke About Indian Players' Silence, On-Field Chat Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonal Dinusha and Lahiru Kumara secured a remarkable draw for Sri Lanka.

Dinusha's unbeaten 133 denied India a series sweep victory.

The pair shared a funny exchange about frustrated Indian opponents.

Their interaction highlighted Sri Lanka's confidence after the escape.

Sonal Dinusha and Lahiru Kumara produced one of the most unexpected partnerships of India’s second Test against Sri Lanka, spending hours at the crease to deny the visitors a series sweep. After helping Sri Lanka secure a remarkable draw in Colombo, the two were caught sharing a hilarious moment that has now caught the attention of cricket fans. Sri Lanka needed something special on the final day of the second Test after being forced to follow on against India.

Sonal Dinusha provided exactly that. The left-hander remained unbeaten on 133 as Sri Lanka battled their way to 429/9, with India unable to claim the final wicket and complete a 2-0 series sweep.

Lahiru Kumara also played an important supporting role during the extraordinary resistance. He faced a barrage of deliveries and stayed at the crease alongside Dinusha as Sri Lanka continued to frustrate the Indian attack.

A video from the match captures a particularly funny exchange between the two.

Dinusha appears to say to Kumara: “Just see how their faces are.”

Kumara then responds with a laugh: “We don’t see them like this very often. Nobody even speaks.”

WATCH: Sonal Dinusha and Lahiru Kumara share a hilarious exchange

Sonal Dinusha to Lahiru Kumara - Just see how their faces are 😂



Lahiru Kumara - We don’t see them like this very often, No body even speaks 😂#SLVIND pic.twitter.com/R5xRQmGu0G — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) August 27, 2026

The exchange perfectly captured the mood in the Sri Lankan camp after what had looked like an almost impossible escape.

Dinusha Denies India A Series Sweep

Sri Lanka had resumed the final day at 229/6, with India needing just four wickets to complete victory.

Instead, Dinusha produced one of the defining performances of the series. He batted throughout the day and eventually reached his second century of the match, while Keshara Nuwantha and the lower order provided crucial support.

Sri Lanka eventually reached 429/9 before the players shook hands.

The result gave India a 1-0 series victory after their 165-run win in Galle, but denied Shubman Gill's side a clean sweep.

For Sri Lanka, the draw felt like a victory of sorts. They had been forced to follow on after being bowled out for 290, but Dinusha's extraordinary resistance helped them escape with the series finale still unfinished.

The light-hearted exchange between Dinusha and Kumara offered a glimpse into the confidence that grew inside the Sri Lankan dressing room as India's chances of victory gradually disappeared.