WATCH: Sri Lanka Star Suddenly Switches To Hindi, Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Sri Lankan Farveez Maharoof spoke Hindi during Colombo Test.

His fluent conversation with Sanjay Manjrekar went viral.

Maharoof serves as a commentary expert for the series.

WATCH: Sri Lankan Star Stuns Fans By Speaking Hindi During Colombo Test

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof has gone viral for an unexpected reason during the ongoing India-Sri Lanka Test series. While interacting with former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar during the Colombo Test, Maharoof was seen speaking in Hindi, leaving fans amused and impressed by his fluency and accent.

Farveez Maharoof's Hindi Conversation Goes Viral

Maharoof is currently part of the commentary and expert panel for the India-Sri Lanka Test series. During a light-hearted interaction with Manjrekar, the former Sri Lankan cricketer switched to Hindi, creating a fun moment that quickly caught the attention of cricket fans.

The video, shared by Sony Sports Network on social media, features Maharoof and Manjrekar exchanging banter in Hindi. The unexpected conversation has since gone viral, with Indian fans particularly enjoying Maharoof's Hindi-speaking style.

WATCH: Farveez Maharoof speaking Hindi with Sanjay Manjrekar during the Colombo Test

Two cricketing minds. One seriously fun conversation. 😂 🔥



Farvez Maharoof and Sanjay Manjrekar go back and forth with plenty of banter, laughs and some unexpected moments. 👀



Watch #SLvIND 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork… pic.twitter.com/UI9fsxWWZG — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 25, 2026

Maharoof's involvement in the series has already added plenty of humour to the commentary coverage. His latest interaction with Manjrekar offered another entertaining moment for viewers following the Test series.

Who Is Farveez Maharoof?

Farveez Maharoof, whose full name is Mohammad Farveez Maharoof, is a former Sri Lankan all-rounder who represented his country across all three international formats.

The fast-bowling all-rounder made his international debut in 2004 and played for Sri Lanka until 2016. He featured in 22 Tests, 109 ODIs and eight T20Is during his international career.

Maharoof finished with 556 Test runs and 25 wickets, while his ODI career produced 1,113 runs and 135 wickets. In T20 internationals, he scored 33 runs and took seven wickets.

Maharoof's Memorable Hat-Trick Against India

One of the most memorable moments of Maharoof's international career came against India in the 2010 Asia Cup.

Playing in Dambulla, Maharoof claimed a hat-trick against India, adding another notable chapter to his career against the neighbouring side.

Now working as a commentator and cricket expert, Maharoof continues to remain closely involved with the game. His latest Hindi conversation with Manjrekar has given fans another reason to remember the former Sri Lankan all-rounder.