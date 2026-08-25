Rishabh Pant's Injury Sparks Concern After India Star Spotted With Sling

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant sustained blows, scored 63 runs, raising fitness concerns.

He subsequently missed wicketkeeping duties, Dhruv Jurel took over.

Pant was later seen wearing a sling, confirming injury impact.

Rishabh Pant's fitness has become a concern during the second Test against Sri Lanka after the India wicketkeeper-batter was spotted wearing a sling around his arm. Pant had earlier endured a painful outing with the bat, taking multiple blows before retiring hurt and later returning to score a gritty 63.

Pant Misses Wicketkeeping Duties

Pant did not take the field as India's wicketkeeper when Sri Lanka began their innings, with Dhruv Jurel taking over behind the stumps.

The development came after Pant had appeared to struggle physically during his innings. The left-hander was struck several times while batting and was forced to leave the field at one stage before eventually returning to the crease.

Despite the discomfort, Pant continued his innings and made a valuable 63. His knock added important runs to India's total, but his fitness has now become a bigger talking point.

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Rishabh Pant Spotted Wearing Sling

Pant was later seen near the dugout with his arm in a sling, further raising concerns about his condition.

The exact nature and severity of the injury have not been immediately clarified. The sight of Pant wearing the sling, coupled with his absence from wicketkeeping duties, has nevertheless increased concerns over his fitness.

India will now closely monitor the wicketkeeper-batter as the Test progresses. Pant's ability to continue contributing could depend on how he responds to the injury after pushing through the pain to score 63.

For now, there is no confirmed indication of the extent of the injury, but his decision to not keep wickets and the subsequent sighting with a sling have made his fitness one of the key talking points from the Test.