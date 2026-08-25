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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs SL Weather: Light Rain Forces Play To Stop, Players Leave Field

IND vs SL Weather: Light Rain Forces Play To Stop, Players Leave Field

IND vs SL Weather: Rain has interrupted play after players rushed off the field and ground staff brought out the covers. Dark clouds remain over the ground as officials await better conditions.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Persistent rain interrupted play, players left, covers applied.
  • Stoppage at 5:02 PM local time, conditions deemed unsafe.
  • Dark clouds signal potential for extended play interruption.
  • Resumption time remains uncertain, awaiting official weather assessment.

Play has been interrupted after rain arrived at the ground, forcing the players to leave the field as ground staff rushed in with the covers. The rain is not particularly heavy, but it has become persistent enough for the umpires to call a halt to proceedings.

Players Leave As Rain Interrupts Play

The stoppage came at 5:02 PM local time, or 11:32 GMT, when the ground staff quickly moved onto the field with the covers.

Players also made their way off as the rain continued to fall. The fourth umpire was seen walking around the ground with an umbrella as officials monitored the conditions.

Although the rain is relatively light, the intensity is sufficient to make it unsafe and impractical for play to continue. The covers have been brought onto the playing area to protect the pitch and square from further moisture.

Dark Clouds Raise Fresh Concern

The weather around the ground has also become a concern, with plenty of dark clouds hovering above the venue.

That has raised the possibility of a longer interruption, particularly if the rain becomes heavier or continues for an extended period. At present, there has been no official confirmation on when play will resume.

Ground staff will need to assess the outfield and playing conditions once the rain stops before the umpires can consider a return to action.

For now, players remain off the field and the covers are in place as the weather continues to dictate the pace of the match.

An official update on the conditions and the possibility of a resumption is awaited.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the play interrupted?

Play was interrupted due to persistent rain, which made it unsafe and impractical to continue. Ground staff brought covers to protect the pitch.

What time did the play stop?

The play was halted at 5:02 PM local time. This corresponds to 11:32 GMT, when the ground staff moved onto the field with the covers.

Is the rain heavy?

The rain is not particularly heavy, but its persistence made it unsafe for play to continue. The intensity was sufficient to force a stoppage.

When is play expected to resume?

There is currently no official confirmation on when play will resume. An update is awaited, and ground staff will assess conditions after the rain stops.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News IND Vs SL ABP Live Colombo Weather Update INida Vs Sri Lanka
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