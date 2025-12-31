ICC Women’s T20 Rankings: Where Does India Stand After 5-0 Clean Sweep vs Sri Lanka?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian women’s cricket team ended its T20 series against Sri Lanka on a high, securing a 5-0 clean sweep.

In the fifth and final T20 match played in Thiruvananthapuram, India emerged victorious by 15 runs, further solidifying their dominance in the series.

Following this emphatic win, cricket fans are keen to know where India currently stands in the ICC Women’s T20 rankings.

India’s standing in ICC Women’s T20I rankings

As per the latest ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings released on December 30, 2025, India retains the third spot.

Having played 49 T20I matches, the team has accumulated 12,968 points, with a rating of 265, keeping it among the top three sides globally.

The performance reflects India’s consistent presence among the elite teams in women’s cricket.

Australia remains the top-ranked side in the ICC rankings, earning 9,260 points from 31 matches and holding a rating of 299. England follows closely in second place with 12,751 points in 46 matches, rating 277.

While India trails these two, the gap is manageable, suggesting a potential challenge in the future with sustained high-level performances.

Other Teams Within The Top 5 Rankings

New Zealand occupies fourth place with a rating of 253, just below India, while South Africa is fifth with a rating of 242. The West Indies and Sri Lanka are ranked sixth and seventh, respectively.

India’s position at number three underlines its strong standing in international women’s cricket and sets the stage for competitive encounters against Australia and England in upcoming matches.

Their clean sweep and consistent rankings signal a team poised to make its presence felt in future ICC tournaments, with the potential to climb even higher in the world rankings.

While the Women in Blue's position at third remains unchanged, both their points and rating have increased. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, stays in seventh place despite the loss, having accumulated 9,741 points from 43 matches, with a current rating of 227.