IND vs SL 5th Women's T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Series Finale

India will head into the fifth and final women's T20I against Sri Lanka brimming with confidence after producing a dominant all-round display throughout the series.

The Women in Blue have consistently laid strong foundations at the top, while the middle order has capitalised to post or chase down all totals with ease.

Equally impressive has been the performance of the bowling unit, which has applied relentless pressure, struck at regular intervals and prevented Sri Lanka from building momentum in most of the matches.

The final T20I promises an intriguing contest as both teams aim to end the series on a high. So for those interested, here are IND vs SL 5th women's T20I live streaming and TV broadcast details.

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I: Live Streaming

The India vs Sri Lanka Women’s 5th T20I will be available to watch live via streaming on the JioHotstar app and website today, December 30, 2025.

Fans should note that an active subscription is required to access the full live coverage of the match online.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s 5th T20I: TV Broadcast

For viewers preferring television coverage, the IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network channels.

IND vs SL 5th T20I: Match Timings

The match is set to get underway at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss expected around 6:30 PM IST, following standard pre-match timelines.

As the two sides prepare to face off one last time, India will be keen to maintain their intensity and complete a 5-0 clean sweep, while Sri Lanka will look to salvage pride and finish the tour on a positive note.

The hosts have been in complete control with both bat and ball, racing to an unassailable 4-0 lead at this moment, and leaving Sri Lanka searching for answers ahead of the series finale in Thiruvananthapuram.