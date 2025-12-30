Smriti Mandhana Closes In on Shubman Gill, Eyes Historic 2025 Run-Scoring Record

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSmriti Mandhana Closes In on Shubman Gill, Eyes Historic 2025 Run-Scoring Record

Smriti Mandhana is just 62 runs away from surpassing Shubman Gill to become the highest international run-scorer of 2025 among men and women's cricketers.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
India women’s star opener Smriti Mandhana is enjoying arguably the finest phase of her international career in 2025, with consistent performances across formats placing her on the verge of a landmark achievement.

The left-hander continues to dominate attacks and is now just one innings away from scripting history in international cricket.

Mandhana underlined her sublime form in the fourth T20I against Sri Lanka, where she produced a commanding knock of 80 runs. That innings not only strengthened India’s grip on the series but also took her past the coveted milestone of 10,000 international runs.

Mandhana In Touching Distance Of A Historic Milestone

Across Tests, ODIs and T20Is in 2025, Mandhana has already accumulated 1,703 international runs, the highest tally by any woman cricketer this year.

Her consistency has been unmatched, and she is now chasing a unique distinction that transcends gender categories.

Mandhana requires just 62 more runs to become the leading international run-scorer of 2025 across both men’s and women’s cricket.

At present, that honour belongs to India men’s captain Shubman Gill, who has scored 1,764 runs this year. One productive innings could see Mandhana leapfrog him and claim a truly historic achievement.

Final T20I Presents Golden Chance

The opportunity to reach the summit will come in the fifth and final T20I between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled for Tuesday at the Greenfield International Stadium.

With India already holding an unassailable 4-0 lead in the series, the focus will firmly be on Mandhana’s pursuit of the record.

Should she manage to score the required 62 runs, Mandhana would finish 2025 as the highest international run-getter, a feat that would be hailed as a significant moment for women’s cricket globally.

Gill's productive year saw him score 1,764 runs from 42 innings across 35 matches, but Mandhana’s relentless run-scoring has set the stage for a potentially iconic finish to the year.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
Smriti Mandhana Shubman Gill India Cricket IND Vs SL Women's T20I
