Deepti Sharma Smashes World Record, Tops Women’s T20I Wicket Charts

HomeSportsCricketDeepti Sharma Smashes World Record, Tops Women’s T20I Wicket Charts

The milestone saw Deepti surpass Australia’s Megan Schutt (151), as she dismissed Nilakshika Silva in the 14th over, helping India complete a comprehensive 5–0 series sweep at home.

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 09:38 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Thiruvananthapuram: India all-rounder Deepti Sharma scripts history by becoming the highest wicket-taker in women’s T20 Internationals after claiming her 152nd wicket during the fifth T20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The milestone saw Deepti surpass Australia’s Megan Schutt (151), as she dismissed Nilakshika Silva in the 14th over, helping India complete a comprehensive 5–0 series sweep at home. Pakistan's Nida Dar follows in third place with 144 wickets from 152 innings.

With 103 wickets in 86 innings, Radha Yadav is the second-best Indian on the list of wicket-takers. Radja and Deepti are the only two Indian bowlers with more than 100 T20I wickets on the list.

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old became the first-ever cricketer across the men’s and women’s game to record 1,000 runs and 150 wickets in T20 Internationals. Currently ranked No. 1 in the ICC Women’s T20I all-rounder rankings, Deepti has featured in 133 T20Is for India and was named player of the tournament at the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup, where India lifted their maiden title on home soil.

India successfully defended 175 to win the game by 15 runs and seal a 5-0 series sweep. Deepti finished the match with one for 28 from four overs. In addition to T20I achievements, Deepti has taken 20 wickets in Tests and 162 in ODIs.

She also emerged as one of the biggest names at the Women’s Premier League auction, re-joining UP Warriorz for Rs 3.2 crore, the second-highest bid in league history.

Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma continues to hold the top spot among T20I bowlers, and Hayley Matthews from the West Indies maintains a strong lead among T20I all-rounders.

For Sri Lanka, left-handed opener Hasini Perera has moved up 114 places to 71st in the batter rankings after solid performances in the series, while Kavisha Dilhari has made a modest gain to reach 79th.

With India taking a commanding 4-0 lead in the five-match series and aiming for a whitewash on Tuesday, the rankings reflect their dominance, with both batters and bowlers on the rise.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Dec 2025 09:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Deepti Sharma India VS Sri Lanka Women's T20I Most Wickets Deepti Sharma T20 Wickets
