Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SL 3rd Women's T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue, Pitch Report, Live Streaming

IND vs SL 3rd Women's T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue, Pitch Report, Live Streaming

India take on Sri Lanka in the third women’s T20I as the series could be potentially wrapped up. Check match date, time, venue, pitch report, and live streaming details.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After dominating displays in the first two fixtures, India now gear up to take on Sri Lanka in the third, and what could be the series-deciding match in a couple of days. 

This series was the Women In Blue's first assignment since their ICC World Cup victory, and plays a key role in their preparations for the T20 World Cup, which will be held later this year. 

Notably, the two sides will meet for the third, fourth and fifth matches at the same venue, which could make for the remaining clashes quite interesting.

For those interested, here are IND vs SL 3rd women's T20I details, such as match date, time, venue, pitch report, as well as live streaming and TV broadcast platforms.

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I: Match Date & Time

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd women's T20I will be played on this Friday, that December 26, 2025.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, same time as the first two fixtures in the series, with the toss likely to be held around 6:30 PM IST. 

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Venue & Pitch Report

 The Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala will host the IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I. This venue has hosted a couple of Men's ODI and T20I games before. 

As for the general pitch report, the Greenfield International Stadium surface traditionally been good for batting, with high scores seen in most of the T20I played here so far.

The India-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20I series has not been a high-scoring one, with the visitors being restricted to low scores, which the Women in Blue have managed to chase easily.

However, if the home side gets to bat first, they might put on a run-fest with the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur in their ranks.

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20I will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

TV broadcast will be available on select Star Sports Network channels.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ind Vs Sl 3rd T20i India Vs Sri Lanka T20 Live Streaming Ind Vs Sl Womens T20 Ind-w Vs Sl-w Live Stream India Vs Sri Lanka Women's 3rd T20
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
World
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
World
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget