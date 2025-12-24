IND vs SL 3rd Women's T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue, Pitch Report, Live Streaming

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After dominating displays in the first two fixtures, India now gear up to take on Sri Lanka in the third, and what could be the series-deciding match in a couple of days.

This series was the Women In Blue's first assignment since their ICC World Cup victory, and plays a key role in their preparations for the T20 World Cup, which will be held later this year.

Notably, the two sides will meet for the third, fourth and fifth matches at the same venue, which could make for the remaining clashes quite interesting.

For those interested, here are IND vs SL 3rd women's T20I details, such as match date, time, venue, pitch report, as well as live streaming and TV broadcast platforms.

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I: Match Date & Time

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd women's T20I will be played on this Friday, that December 26, 2025.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, same time as the first two fixtures in the series, with the toss likely to be held around 6:30 PM IST.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Venue & Pitch Report

The Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala will host the IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I. This venue has hosted a couple of Men's ODI and T20I games before.

As for the general pitch report, the Greenfield International Stadium surface traditionally been good for batting, with high scores seen in most of the T20I played here so far.

The India-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20I series has not been a high-scoring one, with the visitors being restricted to low scores, which the Women in Blue have managed to chase easily.

However, if the home side gets to bat first, they might put on a run-fest with the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur in their ranks.

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20I will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

TV broadcast will be available on select Star Sports Network channels.