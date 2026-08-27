India Win Series But Miss Out On Clean Sweep; Sri Lanka Fight Back After Follow-On

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured 1-0 series win despite Colombo draw.

Sonal Dinusha's unbeaten 133 led Sri Lanka's fightback.

Dinusha's partnership denied India victory after follow-on.

IND vs SL: Sri Lanka produced a remarkable fightback on the final day of the second Test against India in Colombo to force a draw and deny the visitors a series clean sweep. Sonal Dinusha remained unbeaten on 133 as Sri Lanka reached 429/9 after being asked to follow on. India, who won the first Test in Galle by 165 runs, took the two-match series 1-0.

Sonal Dinusha Leads Sri Lanka Fightback

Sri Lanka began the final day with a 16-run lead and six wickets in hand after reaching 229/6 on Day 4. With rain having already reduced playing time, India needed quick wickets to keep their hopes of victory alive.

Instead, Dinusha continued his outstanding innings and frustrated the Indian bowling attack. The left-hander remained unbeaten on 133, completing his second century of the match and becoming the key figure in Sri Lanka's resistance.

Dinusha also found a dependable partner in Keshara Nuwantha, who scored 46. The pair added a crucial century partnership to take Sri Lanka away from danger and effectively end India's hopes of forcing a result.

Sri Lanka eventually moved to 429/9, with Dinusha still unbeaten when the teams shook hands.

India Miss Out On Victory

India had put themselves in a commanding position after declaring their first innings at 503/9. Devdutt Padikkal's career-best 167 was the standout contribution, while KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel also made important scores.

Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 290 in their first innings, leaving India with a 213-run lead. Captain Shubman Gill opted to enforce the follow-on, putting the hosts under immediate pressure.

India's bowlers initially made regular breakthroughs, but Dinusha's resistance changed the complexion of the contest. Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar had taken three wickets each in the first innings, while debutant Saransh Jain also made an impact.

On the final day, however, India's attack could not find the final wicket needed to create a dramatic finish.

India Win Series 1-0

With Sri Lanka at 429/9 and no realistic possibility of an outright result remaining, the players shook hands to bring the Test to an end.

The draw meant India secured a 1-0 series victory, having already won the opening Test in Galle.

For Sri Lanka, the result represented a significant recovery after being forced to follow on. Dinusha's unbeaten 133 proved decisive in ensuring the hosts avoided another defeat and ended the series with a hard-earned draw.

India will nevertheless leave Sri Lanka with the series win, while Sri Lanka can take considerable confidence from their determined fightback in the second Test.