IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Sri Lanka Take 16-Run Lead, India Close In On Victory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rain stopped play early; India needs four wickets.

Sri Lanka ended Day 4 of the second Test against India on 229/6 after being forced to follow on in Colombo. The hosts now lead by just 16 runs, leaving India needing only four wickets to set up a straightforward chase on the final day, weather permitting.

Rain brought an early end to play, denying India the chance to finish the match on Day 4. Sri Lanka will resume with Sonal Dinusha unbeaten on 7 and Keshara Nuwantha on 3.

Sri Lanka Bowled Out For 290, Follow-On Enforced

Sri Lanka resumed Day 4 on 265/8 in their first innings but were dismissed for 290 within the first five overs of the morning session.

The result gave India a first-innings lead of 213 runs after Shubman Gill's side had declared on 503/9.

With Sri Lanka unable to reduce the deficit below 200, Gill opted to enforce the follow-on and sent the hosts back in for a second innings.

Suriyabandara, Mendis Offer Brief Resistance

Sri Lanka again struggled early in their second innings, losing Lahiru Udara for 3 with only five runs on the board.

The hosts steadied themselves for a period before losing their second wicket at 63. A significant recovery followed through Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis.

The pair added 115 runs for the third wicket, giving Sri Lanka some hope of making India bat again.

Sooriyabandara was the standout batter, scoring 92 from 10 fours and a six. Mendis contributed 55 before the partnership was eventually broken.

India Close In As Sri Lanka Collapse Again

Sri Lanka's resistance faded after the century partnership.

The hosts lost their fourth wicket at 209, followed by their fifth at 212 and sixth at 218. India kept the pressure on with wickets coming at regular intervals.

Manav Suthar led the attack with two wickets, while Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Saransh Jain and Ravindra Jadeja claimed one each.

Sri Lanka eventually reached 229/6 before rain interrupted proceedings and forced an early close.

India Need Four Wickets On Day 5

Sri Lanka's 16-run lead means India remain firmly in control heading into the final day.

With four wickets still needed to dismiss the hosts, India will be hoping to wrap up the innings quickly before chasing whatever target Sri Lanka can set.

Sri Lanka's only realistic route back into the contest is to extend their lead significantly on Day 5. But with India having already built a 213-run first-innings advantage, the visitors remain strong favourites to complete the Test series with another victory.