22 Straight DRS Failures! This Indian Bowler Has Set An Unwanted Record

Ravindra Jadeja has found himself on the wrong side of an unusual DRS statistic. The India all-rounder has now been involved in 22 consecutive unsuccessful reviews in Test cricket, with the latest one coming during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The incident occurred when Jadeja appealed for the wicket of Sri Lanka batter Keshara Nuwantha. The on-field umpire rejected the appeal, prompting India captain Shubman Gill to send the decision upstairs for an LBW review.

However, replays showed that the ball had made contact with the bat before striking the pad. The third umpire therefore upheld the original decision, extending Jadeja's unwanted streak.

22 unsuccessful reviews in three years

Ravindra Jadeja's remarkable run of unsuccessful reviews stretches back more than three years. During this period, 22 consecutive reviews involving his bowling have failed to produce a successful outcome.

Of those 22 attempts, 18 were completely unsuccessful, while the other four ended with an 'Umpire's Call'. India retained the review in those four cases, but the on-field decision remained unchanged.

Jadeja's last successful review came in 2023

The last time a Test review involving Jadeja's bowling went India's way was against the West Indies in July 2023.

At that point, Jadeja had 271 Test wickets. Since then, he has added more than 80 wickets to his tally but has not been able to register another successful review during this stretch.

Jadeja's impressive Test numbers

Ravindra Jadeja has established himself as one of India's most successful all-rounders in Test cricket. Before the ongoing Colombo Test, he had featured in 90 Tests, taking 352 wickets in 169 bowling innings at an average of 25.19. His best match figures are 10/110.

With the bat, Jadeja has also been highly productive. He has accumulated 4,117 runs, including six centuries and 28 fifties, underlining his importance to India's Test side.

Despite his impressive overall record, his prolonged DRS drought has produced an unusual statistic that the India all-rounder will certainly be keen to end soon.