Rain Hits Women's World Cup Final - What Reserve Day Weather Looks Like

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final is scheduled to be played today, November 2, 2025 between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Unfortunately, the play has been delayed so far due to persistent rain in Navi Mumbai. Even the toss is yet to be conducted as of this writing.

If this continues, and the match gets called-off, there is a reserve day in place for the Women's World Cup Final, which for those unaware, is this Monday, November 3, 2025.

However, what does the weather look like for tomorrow? Here's what the forecast suggests.

IND vs SA Women's World Cup Final: Reserve Day Weather Forecast

The Navi Mumbai weather forecast for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Reserve Day (November 3, 2025) looks concerning, as, according to Accuweather, there is a 55% probability of precipitation (rain).

This goes down to 25% in the evening, but the match will be scheduled to start in the afternoon at 3:00 PM IST, if play heads to the Reserve Day.

Women's World Cup 2025: ICC Regulations For Knockouts

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final has a two-hour time extension to maximize the chances of completing play. If the match is shortened, the cut-off for a 20-over-per-side contest is set at 9:08 PM. Officials will make every effort to produce a result on the scheduled day itself.

However, if rain persists and play cannot begin before the cut-off time, the reserve day will come into effect to determine the outcome. While the primary objective would be to finish the match on the same day, contingency plans ensure that a fair result is achieved even if weather plays spoilsport.

At the time of writing, rain has delayed the Women's World Cup Final toss twice. Rain has stopped for the moment with the covers coming off, which is quite a positive development in the current scheme of things.