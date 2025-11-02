Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND vs SA Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final is on the horizon, with India and South Africa set to battle for ultimate glory.

Both teams are chasing their maiden World Cup crown, with the Women in Blue especially eager to seize the trophy on home soil after ending up as Runners-Up twice.

Interestingly, South Africa handed India their first defeat of the tournament during the group stage, a result that adds an extra edge to this highly anticipated championship clash.

Check out IND-W vs SA-W live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead:

IND vs SA: Women's World Cup Final Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can catch the IND vs SA Women’s World Cup final live streaming on the JioHotstar app, as well as on its official website.

Here’s how viewers across the globe can tune in to the thrilling encounter:

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV

Australia - Prime Video

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Go

North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay

South Africa - DSTV

USA - Cricbuzz

Canada - Cricbuzz

Bangladesh - Toffee

Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad

India vs South Africa Final: TV Broadcast Details

The IND vs SA Women’s World Cup 2025 final will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Fans from other parts of the world can find the regional broadcast details below:

Sri Lanka - TV-1

Australia - N/A

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Sport

North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX

South Africa - SS Cricket

USA - Willow TV

Canada - Willow TV

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports

IND-W vs SA-W: World Cup 2025 Final Match Date and Time

The ICC Women’s World Cup Final clash between India and South Africa is scheduled for today, that is November 2, 2025.

The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST (delayed due to rain), followed by the first ball at 3:30 PM IST, promising an afternoon packed with high-voltage cricketing drama.