Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND vs SA Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details
India and South Africa clash in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final today, battling for their maiden World Cup title. Live streaming and broadcast details here.
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final is on the horizon, with India and South Africa set to battle for ultimate glory.
Both teams are chasing their maiden World Cup crown, with the Women in Blue especially eager to seize the trophy on home soil after ending up as Runners-Up twice.
Interestingly, South Africa handed India their first defeat of the tournament during the group stage, a result that adds an extra edge to this highly anticipated championship clash.
Check out IND-W vs SA-W live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead:
IND vs SA: Women's World Cup Final Live Streaming
Cricket fans in India can catch the IND vs SA Women’s World Cup final live streaming on the JioHotstar app, as well as on its official website.
Here’s how viewers across the globe can tune in to the thrilling encounter:
Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV
Australia - Prime Video
UK - Sky Sports Cricket
New Zealand - Sky Go
North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay
South Africa - DSTV
USA - Cricbuzz
Canada - Cricbuzz
Bangladesh - Toffee
Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad
India vs South Africa Final: TV Broadcast Details
The IND vs SA Women’s World Cup 2025 final will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network TV channels.
Fans from other parts of the world can find the regional broadcast details below:
Sri Lanka - TV-1
Australia - N/A
UK - Sky Sports Cricket
New Zealand - Sky Sport
North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX
South Africa - SS Cricket
USA - Willow TV
Canada - Willow TV
Bangladesh - Nagorik TV
Pakistan - PTV Sports
IND-W vs SA-W: World Cup 2025 Final Match Date and Time
The ICC Women’s World Cup Final clash between India and South Africa is scheduled for today, that is November 2, 2025.
The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST (delayed due to rain), followed by the first ball at 3:30 PM IST, promising an afternoon packed with high-voltage cricketing drama.