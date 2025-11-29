IND vs SA: When Did South Africa Last Win ODI Series On Indian Soil?

The South African team is currently on tour in India, and after clinching the two-match Test series under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, they enter the ODI leg with plenty of momentum.

Their Test victory marked their first Test series win on Indian soil in 25 years. With the three-match ODI series beginning on November 30, fans are looking back at South Africa's past success in this format in India.

Here's when the Proteas last claimed an ODI series win here and who led them at the time.

South Africa's last ODI series win in India

The Proteas last defeated India in an ODI series on Indian soil during the 2015-16 tour. The five-match series ended 3-2 in South Africa's favour. AB de Villiers captained the visitors, while MS Dhoni led the Indian side.

How IND vs SA 2015-16 ODI series unfolded

1st ODI (Kanpur): South Africa won by 5 runs

2nd ODI (Indore): India levelled the series with a 22-run win

3rd ODI (Rajkot): South Africa regained the lead with an 18-run victory

4th ODI (Chennai): India equalised again, winning by 35 runs

5th ODI (Wankhede): South Africa dominated the decider to seal the series 3-2

IND vs SA: Head-to-Head in ODIs

Across 94 ODI encounters, India have won 40, while South Africa have claimed 51 victories. Three matches ended with no result, giving the Proteas a slight edge historically.

KL Rahul to captain India in Gill, Iyer's absence

Karnataka batter KL Rahul will captain India in the upcoming three-match series, stepping in for regular skipper Shubman Gill, who is unavailable.

India squad for IND vs SA ODIs: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

