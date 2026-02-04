IND vs SA Warm-Up Match LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch LIVE

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA Warm-Up Match LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch LIVE

IND vs SA Warm-Up Match LIVE Streaming: India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be played on Wednesday, February 4.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 09:46 AM (IST)

India vs South Africa warmup match live streaming, telecast: The wait for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is nearly over! Defending champions India are set to face last year's finalists, South Africa, today, in their only warm-up fixture before T20 World Cup 2026.

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 warmup match will take place at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, giving the Men in Blue one final chance to fine-tune their combinations before the tournament officially begins on February 7.

IND vs SA Warm-Up Match Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026

When will India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match take place?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be played on Wednesday, February 4.

What time will India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match begin?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match take place?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

How to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match live on TV in India?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

How to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match live streaming in India?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav

Published at : 04 Feb 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
