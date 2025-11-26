WATCH: Virat Kohli Lands in Ranchi Days Before India’s ODI Clash With South Africa

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli Lands in Ranchi Days Before India’s ODI Clash With South Africa

Virat Kohli has arrived in Ranchi, where the first of the three-match India vs South Africa ODI series is set to be played in a couple of days from now.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
Virat Kohli will soon be in action for India against South Africa in an upcoming One Day International (ODI) series, the first fixture of which will be played in Ranchi at the JSCA Stadium.

The Indian cricket icon landed in the city earlier this morning, surrounded by security at the airport exit, a video of which was uploaded on X by ANI. Check it out:

While India's playing XI for the first IND vs SA ODI has not been revealed just yet, Kohli is expected to feature in it given his stature, and last outing in which he scored winning runs for the team.

Virat Kohli Returned To Form In Sydeney

Following the IPL Final, Virat Kohli's only cricket outing came several months later, against Australia in Perth. He didn't participate in domestic cricket in the gap, and had also retired from Tests, which meant lack of game time.

This was quite apparent as he was dismissed for a duck, and then again in Adelaide in the second ODI, something which had never happened before.

Nevertheless, Kohli bounced back in Sydney in the third India vs Australia ODI, with a roaring 74 off 81, hitting the winning runs in a 100-run partnership with Rohit Sharma, who himself scored an unbeaten 121 off 125.

Playing at home against South Africa, both Rohit and Kohli will be expected to replicate those heroics and form to a good extent, given that the Men in Blue are running low on momentum following a Test series debacle against this opposition.

The first match, which will be played in Ranchi, is scheduled for November 30, 2025.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 11:43 AM (IST)
