WATCH: Virat Kohli Lands in Ranchi Days Before India’s ODI Clash With South Africa

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli will soon be in action for India against South Africa in an upcoming One Day International (ODI) series, the first fixture of which will be played in Ranchi at the JSCA Stadium.

The Indian cricket icon landed in the city earlier this morning, surrounded by security at the airport exit, a video of which was uploaded on X by ANI. Check it out:

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli arrives in Ranchi ahead of the first India vs South Africa ODI match to be played on November 30 at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ozsfFV0URQ — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2025

While India's playing XI for the first IND vs SA ODI has not been revealed just yet, Kohli is expected to feature in it given his stature, and last outing in which he scored winning runs for the team.

Virat Kohli Returned To Form In Sydeney

Following the IPL Final, Virat Kohli's only cricket outing came several months later, against Australia in Perth. He didn't participate in domestic cricket in the gap, and had also retired from Tests, which meant lack of game time.

This was quite apparent as he was dismissed for a duck, and then again in Adelaide in the second ODI, something which had never happened before.

Nevertheless, Kohli bounced back in Sydney in the third India vs Australia ODI, with a roaring 74 off 81, hitting the winning runs in a 100-run partnership with Rohit Sharma, who himself scored an unbeaten 121 off 125.

Playing at home against South Africa, both Rohit and Kohli will be expected to replicate those heroics and form to a good extent, given that the Men in Blue are running low on momentum following a Test series debacle against this opposition.

The first match, which will be played in Ranchi, is scheduled for November 30, 2025.

Check Out: When Is India vs Pakistan Match In T20 World Cup 2026? Date, Time & Venue Announced