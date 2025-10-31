Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Viral Video Shows Rohit Sharma's Connection To India Women's World Cup Victory

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Team India secured a historic 5-wicket win over Australia in the semi-finals of Women’s World Cup 2025, chasing down a massive 339-run target thanks to stellar performances from Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur.

The team now faces South Africa in the final on November 2, 2025, with both nations yet to claim a Women’s World Cup title.

Rohit Sharma’s Timeless Advice

A viral video shows Rohit Sharma explaining to Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana the importance of performing under pressure in knockout games.

Drawing parallels with Mumbai Indians’ IPL comebacks, Rohit highlighted that winning consistently can sometimes lead to overconfidence, while setbacks build the hunger for victory.

Team India, having narrowly reached the semi-finals, applied this lesson perfectly, batting intelligently to chase the huge target and secure a place in the final.

Rohit Sharma Reacts

After the win, Rohit praised the Indian women’s team on Instagram, congratulating them on their performance and acknowledging their grit and determination.

Jemimah Rodrigues' heroics help India seal memorable win

Jemimah Rodrigues played a sensational innings to guide India to a historic Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final win over Australia.

Chasing a daunting 339-run target, Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 127 off 134 balls, showcasing remarkable composure and skill. She formed a crucial 167-run partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, laying the foundation for India’s chase.

Even after Kaur’s dismissal, Jemimah held the innings together, ensuring India crossed the line with confidence. Her brilliant batting, combined with sharp fielding, prevented Australia from posting an even bigger total. Rodrigues’ heroics were pivotal in sending India to their first-ever World Cup final against South Africa.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Smriti Mandhana Jemimah Rodrigues Women's World Cup ROHIT SHARMA Womens World Cup 2025 ODI Womens World Cup
