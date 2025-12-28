Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rewarded With Captaincy vs South Africa After Vijay Hazare Trophy Heroics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s preparations for the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2026 gathered momentum as the BCCI Junior Cricket Committee announced the Under-19 squads for the upcoming tour of South Africa and the global event itself.

The announcement brought a major spotlight moment for 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has been entrusted with leading the side in South Africa following a string of standout performances in domestic cricket.

The three-match ODI series in South Africa will serve as a crucial build-up assignment ahead of the Under-19 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15 to February 6, 2026.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Skipper For SA ODI Series

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been named captain of India’s Under-19 team for the South Africa tour, marking the first leadership role of his young career at this level.

The decision underlines the selectors’ faith in his temperament and ability to lead from the front, especially after his recent exploits in age-group and domestic cricket, such as his 84-ball 190 in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

India will play three ODIs against South Africa Under-19s, with all matches scheduled at Willowmoore Park. The fixtures will be played on January 3, January 5 and January 7, giving the squad valuable exposure to overseas conditions before the World Cup later in the month.

Aaron George has been appointed vice-captain for the tour, providing experience and balance to the leadership group.

Injury Concerns Force Changes in Leadership Plans

While Vaibhav will lead the team in South Africa, the BCCI has confirmed that Ayush Mhatre will captain India at the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup in 2026.

Mhatre, however, is currently sidelined due to a wrist injury and will not be part of the South Africa tour as he continues his recovery.

Here is India' U-19 squad for the South Africa tour:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (C), Aaron George (VC), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (wicketkeeper), R.S. Ambris, Kanishk Chauhan, Khilan Patel, Mohammed Anan, Henil Patel, D. Dipesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, and Rahul Kumar

Vihaan Malhotra, named vice-captain for the World Cup squad, is also dealing with a wrist injury and will miss the tour.