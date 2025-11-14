Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Bumrah Rattles Rickelton's Stumps For India’s First Breakthrough In IND vs SA Test

WATCH: Bumrah Rattles Rickelton's Stumps For India’s First Breakthrough In IND vs SA Test

Check out Jasprit Bumrah in action for India vs South Africa in Kolkata as he clatters Ryan Rickelton's stumps to bring his side a major breakthrough.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 11:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jasprit Bumrah, once again, brought a much-needed breatkthrough for India in their first Test match against South Africa, being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

In typical fashion, the ace fast-bowler bowled an incoming delivery to the left-handed Ryan Rickelton, who had no answer to the delivery. His stumps clattered, and India celebrated their first wicket of the match. Check it out:

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first. They had a strong start to the innings but the home side's bowlers have managed to pull things back in the first session itself.

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Story So Far

The visitors had a very promising start to their innings in Kolkata. After testing a few deliveries from the opening bowlers, Bumrah and Siraj, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton look incredibly confident.

They combined for a 57-run partnership, which included multiple boundaries.

Things looked set for a big first session score, until Bumrah came clutch, sending back the first batsman. Interestingly, he was also the one to send back Markam, who edged one to the keeper, Rishabh Pant, for the second dismissal of the match. Here's a video of that wicket:

Kuldeep Yadav then sent back the South African captain, Temba Bavuma, bringing the visitors three-down under 100 runs. That being said, it should be noted that this match is far from over.

Also Check: Jadeja-Samson IPL Trade Almost Done? CSK, RR Await BCCI Approval: Report

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA Test Ind Vs SA 1st Test India Vs South Africa Test Ryan Rickelton Bumrah Wicket Jasprit Bumrah Wicket Video
