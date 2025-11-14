WATCH: Bumrah Rattles Rickelton's Stumps For India’s First Breakthrough In IND vs SA Test

Jasprit Bumrah, once again, brought a much-needed breatkthrough for India in their first Test match against South Africa, being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In typical fashion, the ace fast-bowler bowled an incoming delivery to the left-handed Ryan Rickelton, who had no answer to the delivery. His stumps clattered, and India celebrated their first wicket of the match. Check it out:

A moment of pure magic from Jasprit Bumrah! 💙

One cracking delivery, one stunned batter and India strike early with a big breakthrough. 👊🇮🇳#INDvSA 1st Test LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/uK1oWLgsfx pic.twitter.com/j29zBV39Z6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 14, 2025

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first. They had a strong start to the innings but the home side's bowlers have managed to pull things back in the first session itself.

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Story So Far

The visitors had a very promising start to their innings in Kolkata. After testing a few deliveries from the opening bowlers, Bumrah and Siraj, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton look incredibly confident.

They combined for a 57-run partnership, which included multiple boundaries.

Things looked set for a big first session score, until Bumrah came clutch, sending back the first batsman. Interestingly, he was also the one to send back Markam, who edged one to the keeper, Rishabh Pant, for the second dismissal of the match. Here's a video of that wicket:

Simply outstanding! 💪🏻💥



Rickelton first, Markram next! #TeamIndia’s gun spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah has now removed both the 🇿🇦 openers!



Catch the LIVE action ⬇️#INDvSA 1st Test LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/uK1oWLgsfx pic.twitter.com/a8YFAcqShA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 14, 2025

Kuldeep Yadav then sent back the South African captain, Temba Bavuma, bringing the visitors three-down under 100 runs. That being said, it should be noted that this match is far from over.

