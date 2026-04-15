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HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA T20 Series 2026: Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming Details For Opening Clash

IND vs SA T20 Series 2026: Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming Details For Opening Clash

Indian women's team gears up for a thrilling T20I clash against South Africa, with key stars in action and a challenging pitch expected in the series opener.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India women's T20 series against South Africa begins April 17.
  • First T20I starts 9:30 PM IST, live-streamed on JioHotstar.
  • Squads include Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) and Laura Wolvaardt (SA).

IND vs SA Women's T20 Series: The Indian women's national team will soon be in action, taking on South Africa, who they beat in the recently held ICC Women's World Cup Final. However, the format has changed. While the tournament was played in the One Day International (ODI) format, this upcoming series will feature five T20I games, the first of which will be held in just a couple of days. Captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, and featuring star players like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and more, the Women in Blue are set for an exciting challenge.

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Match Date & Live Streaming Info

The first India vs South Africa women's T20I of the series will be played on April 17, 2026, that is this Friday. 

The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST, and the coin toss should, hence, be conducted half-an-hour earlier, that is around 9:00 PM IST.

Those interested in catching all the action should note that this clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Match Venue & Pitch Report

The venue for this first India vs South Africa women's T20I is Kingsmead Cricket Club in Durban. 

As for the general pitch report, the surface at Kingsmead has a reputation for favouring fast bowlers, and similar conditions are likely for the IND vs SA 1st T20I. With pace and extra bounce on offer, batting is expected to be challenging.

IND vs SA T20I Series 2026: Full Squads

India - Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry, Anushka Sharma

South Africa - Laura Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune and Chloe Tryon

Also Check: WATCH: Ahmed Shehzad Slams IPL vs PSL Debate With Blunt Take On Overseas Players

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the first India vs South Africa Women's T20I be played?

The first T20I will be played on April 17, 2026, at Kingsmead Cricket Club in Durban. The match starts at 9:30 PM IST.

How can I watch the India vs South Africa Women's T20I series?

The matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. This allows you to catch all the action from the series.

What kind of pitch can be expected at Kingsmead for the T20I?

The pitch at Kingsmead generally favors fast bowlers, offering pace and extra bounce. Batting is expected to be challenging under these conditions.

Who is captaining the Indian Women's team for this series?

Harmanpreet Kaur is the captain of the Indian women's national team for this T20I series against South Africa.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur IND Vs SA India Vs South Africa
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