IND vs SA Super 8: What Is A Comfortable Score For India To Chase At Ahmedabad?

HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA Super 8: What Is A Comfortable Score For India To Chase At Ahmedabad?

IND vs SA Super 8: To win today's Super 8 match, Team India will have to restrict South Africa to below 170. Read some interesting statistics from the Narendra Modi Stadium.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 08:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Super 8 clash between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium has taken a dramatic turn. Despite a disastrous start where they were reeling at 31/3 in the powerplay, South Africa has powered their way to a formidable 187/7 in 20 overs. A sensational counter-attack by David Miller (63 off 35) and a late blitz by Tristan Stubbs (44 off 24) have ensured that India faces a steep mountain to climb to maintain their unbeaten streak.

While the Ahmedabad track is famously batting-friendly, chasing a target of this magnitude under the pressure of a World Cup Super 8 fixture is a different beast altogether. Here is why the "188-run" target puts India in uncharted territory.

Highest Successful T20I Run Chase at Narendra Modi Stadium?

The highest total by a team in international T20 cricket at the Narendra Modi Stadium is 234, made by India against New Zealand in 2023. This ground has never seen a target of 200 or more chased in international T20 matches.

Can Team India Chase 188 Comfortably?

South Africa holds the record of highest succesful run chase at the Narendra Modi Stadium. They chased down a target of 176 against New Zealand in this World Cup. Fortunately, the African team is not chasing today.

Initially, it was believed that India needed to restrict South Africa to below 170 to remain in their "comfort zone." However, the 97-run stand between Miller and Dewald Brevis (45), followed by Stubbs taking 20 runs off the final over from Hardik Pandya, has shifted the momentum firmly back to the Proteas.

India’s top order, particularly Abhishek Sharma, who is still looking for his first runs of the tournament, will now need to fire from ball one. With Jasprit Bumrah finishing a masterclass spell of 3/15, the bowlers did their part early on, but the middle-over surge means the Indian batters must now rewrite the history of the Narendra Modi Stadium to win.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the highest T20I score chased at the Narendra Modi Stadium?

The highest successful T20I run chase at the Narendra Modi Stadium is 176, achieved by South Africa against New Zealand in this World Cup.

What is India's highest successful T20 run chase at this venue?

India's highest successful T20 run chase at the Narendra Modi Stadium is 165, which they achieved against England in 2021.

What score should India restrict South Africa to for a comfortable chase?

To ensure a comfortable chase, India needs to restrict South Africa to below 170 runs.

Which teams are playing in the Super 8 match mentioned?

India and South Africa are playing in the Super 8 match of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi Stadium IND Vs SA India Vs South Africa Live IND Vs SA Super 8
