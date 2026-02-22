IND vs SA Super 8: What Is A Comfortable Score For India To Chase At Ahmedabad?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Super 8 clash between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium has taken a dramatic turn. Despite a disastrous start where they were reeling at 31/3 in the powerplay, South Africa has powered their way to a formidable 187/7 in 20 overs. A sensational counter-attack by David Miller (63 off 35) and a late blitz by Tristan Stubbs (44 off 24) have ensured that India faces a steep mountain to climb to maintain their unbeaten streak.

While the Ahmedabad track is famously batting-friendly, chasing a target of this magnitude under the pressure of a World Cup Super 8 fixture is a different beast altogether. Here is why the "188-run" target puts India in uncharted territory.

Highest Successful T20I Run Chase at Narendra Modi Stadium?

The highest total by a team in international T20 cricket at the Narendra Modi Stadium is 234, made by India against New Zealand in 2023. This ground has never seen a target of 200 or more chased in international T20 matches.

Can Team India Chase 188 Comfortably?

South Africa holds the record of highest succesful run chase at the Narendra Modi Stadium. They chased down a target of 176 against New Zealand in this World Cup. Fortunately, the African team is not chasing today.

Initially, it was believed that India needed to restrict South Africa to below 170 to remain in their "comfort zone." However, the 97-run stand between Miller and Dewald Brevis (45), followed by Stubbs taking 20 runs off the final over from Hardik Pandya, has shifted the momentum firmly back to the Proteas.

India’s top order, particularly Abhishek Sharma, who is still looking for his first runs of the tournament, will now need to fire from ball one. With Jasprit Bumrah finishing a masterclass spell of 3/15, the bowlers did their part early on, but the middle-over surge means the Indian batters must now rewrite the history of the Narendra Modi Stadium to win.