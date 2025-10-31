Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sunil Gavaskar Makes Unique Promise If India Women Win World Cup Final

Sunil Gavaskar Makes Unique Promise If India Women Win World Cup Final

India will face South Africa in the final of ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Sunday. Gavaskar is optimistic, citing the team’s home advantage and current form.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Team India has booked a spot in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final after an impressive campaign, highlighted by a historic victory over seven-time champions Australia in the semi-finals.

Adding a lighter note to the celebrations, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has made a playful promise: if India lifts the World Cup, he will perform a duet with Jemimah Rodrigues.

"If India win the World Cup, she and I - if she's okay with it-will sing a song together. She'll have her guitar, and I'll sing along," Gavaskar said on Sports Today.

"We actually did that once at one of the BCCI awards a couple of years back. There was a band playing, and we just decided to join in. She was on the guitar, and I sang with my whatever voice I have. But if India win, I would love to do it again-if she is happy to do that, happy to do that with an old man. I am all for it."

Jemimah Rodrigues Shines in Historic Knockout Win

Jemimah Rodrigues played a sensational innings to power India to a massive victory over Australia.

She remained unbeaten on 127 off 134 balls, guiding India to chase 339 runs - the highest successful run chase in a Women’s World Cup knockout match. Her 167-run partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur laid the foundation, and even after Harmanpreet’s dismissal, Jemimah carried the team across the line with composure and skill.

Sunil Gavaskar Praises All-Round Performance

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lauded not only Jemimah’s batting but also her fielding. He noted, “Her two sharp runouts prevented the total from crossing 350. With experience in foreign leagues, she reads the game brilliantly and manages pressure well.”

India Eyes World Cup Glory

India will face South Africa in the final on Sunday. Gavaskar is optimistic, citing the team’s home advantage and current form. “The team’s confidence is at its peak. If they maintain this momentum, the World Cup trophy could very well come home to India,” he said.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jemimah Rodrigues Sunil Gavaskar IND Vs SA India Women Vs South Africa Women SA Vs IND Womens World Cup Final
Read more
