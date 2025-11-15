IND vs SA: Shubman Gill Retires Hurt Due To Discomfort In Neck

India captain Shubman Gill was forced to leave the field early on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens. Gill faced just three deliveries before an attempted sweep off Simon Harmer left him clutching his neck in visible discomfort.

While India maintained control of the match, bolstered by a brilliant opening-innings performance from Jasprit Bumrah (five wickets), who bowled South Africa out for 159, Gill’s early exit has raised concerns about his availability for the remainder of the Test.

Team India, chasing South Africa’s first-innings total of 159, got off to a cautious start. However, concerns have arisen as Shubman Gill sustained an injury while batting.

After Washington Sundar was dismissed, Gill came in at number four. In the 35th over, he struck a sweep shot off spin bowler Simon Harmer for a boundary to open his account. Unfortunately, he immediately felt pain in his neck, prompting him to groan and call for assistance. Team India’s physio quickly came onto the field, checked on Gill, and escorted him off.

Will Gill Return?

Shubman Gill retired hurt, but according to ICC rules, he is allowed to return to bat later if he recovers.

Whether his injury permits a comeback remains uncertain. There has been no official update so far, though footage suggests that with physiotherapy, a return is possible. Signs point to a potential comeback, but it remains to be seen.

India Close to Taking the Lead

Despite the setback, India is inching closer to surpassing South Africa’s total. At the time of reporting, India has scored 131/3, trailing by just 28 runs. Rishabh Pant was dismissed after scoring 27 off 22 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed 10 off 11. India is steadily closing the gap and could soon take the lead at Eden Gardens.

