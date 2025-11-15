Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA: Shubman Gill Retires Hurt Due To Discomfort In Neck

IND vs SA: Shubman Gill Retires Hurt Due To Discomfort In Neck

Team India, chasing South Africa’s first-innings total of 159, got off to a cautious start. However, concerns have arisen as Shubman Gill sustained an injury while batting.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India captain Shubman Gill was forced to leave the field early on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens. Gill faced just three deliveries before an attempted sweep off Simon Harmer left him clutching his neck in visible discomfort.

While India maintained control of the match, bolstered by a brilliant opening-innings performance from Jasprit Bumrah (five wickets), who bowled South Africa out for 159, Gill’s early exit has raised concerns about his availability for the remainder of the Test.

Team India, chasing South Africa’s first-innings total of 159, got off to a cautious start. However, concerns have arisen as Shubman Gill sustained an injury while batting.

After Washington Sundar was dismissed, Gill came in at number four. In the 35th over, he struck a sweep shot off spin bowler Simon Harmer for a boundary to open his account. Unfortunately, he immediately felt pain in his neck, prompting him to groan and call for assistance. Team India’s physio quickly came onto the field, checked on Gill, and escorted him off.

Will Gill Return?

Shubman Gill retired hurt, but according to ICC rules, he is allowed to return to bat later if he recovers.

Whether his injury permits a comeback remains uncertain. There has been no official update so far, though footage suggests that with physiotherapy, a return is possible. Signs point to a potential comeback, but it remains to be seen.

India Close to Taking the Lead

Despite the setback, India is inching closer to surpassing South Africa’s total. At the time of reporting, India has scored 131/3, trailing by just 28 runs. Rishabh Pant was dismissed after scoring 27 off 22 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed 10 off 11. India is steadily closing the gap and could soon take the lead at Eden Gardens.

Also on ABP Live | All Confirmed IPL 2026 Trades: Sanju Samson To CSK, Shami To LSG & More

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill IND Vs SA India Vs South Africa Shubman Gill Injury Ind Vs SA 1st Test
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
Election 2025
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
India
9 Killed, 27 Injured In Blast At J&K's Nowgam Police Station While Handling Explosives Seized In Faridabad
9 Killed, 27 Injured As Explosives Seized In Faridabad Detonate In J&K's Nowgam Police Station
Election 2025
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Electronics Shop Engulfed in Massive Fire on Ezra Street
Jammu And Kashmir News: Massive naugam police station blast during explosive testing
Naugam Police Station Blast: Naugam police station blast kills 9, injures 29 during explosive testing
Jammu And Kashmir News: Deadly Naugam Blast Kills 9, Injures 29 As Probe Intensifies
Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget