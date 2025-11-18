If Shubman Gill Absent, Who Will Lead Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli In ODIs vs South Africa?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIf Shubman Gill Absent, Who Will Lead Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli In ODIs vs South Africa?

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Following the conclusion of IND-SA Test series, India and South Africa are scheduled to compete in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday, November 30.

Shubman Gill, recently named India’s ODI captain, may miss the series if he does not recover in time. The right-hander suffered a neck injury during the first innings of opening Test in Kolkata, which India lost to South Africa.

He was unable to participate in the second innings, with vice-captain Rishabh Pant stepping in to lead the team in his absence.

According to recent reports, it is highly possible that Gill won't feature in the second Test in Guwahati, raising questions about whether he will be available for the upcoming ODI series.

Who Steps Up If Gill Misses IND vs SA ODIs?

India's ODI captain Shubman Gill is expected to miss the upcoming three-match series against South Africa, and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is also unavailable due to injury.

This has left KL Rahul and Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant as the main candidates to lead the team in the absence of the regular leaders.

According to reports, either Rahul or Pant is likely to captain the Men in Blue, with Rahul favored because of his experience and seniority within the squad. The selectors are expected to make a final decision soon, especially with Gill possibly being rested to focus on the T20I series against South Africa and manage workload, given his continuous involvement across formats.

IND vs SA ODI series will also see the return of key all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who missed the Australia tour while recovering from injury. His inclusion strengthens India’s balance and options ahead of the series.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill India Vs South Africa ODI Series IND Vs SA Ind Vs SA ODIs India Vs South Africa SA Vs IND
