Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketDid Rohit Sharma Swear During Virat Kohli's Celebration? Watch Viral Video

Did Rohit Sharma Swear During Virat Kohli's Celebration? Watch Viral Video

A clip from the dressing room has since taken social media by storm, showing Rohit Sharma reacting animatedly to Virat Kohli’s milestone.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 06:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Virat Kohli lit up the Ranchi pitch with a masterful innings after arriving early due to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s cheap dismissal. From the moment he walked in, Kohli looked in supreme touch, taking control of the Proteas bowlers with ease.

His partnership with Rohit Sharma proved crucial, as the pair stitched together a brilliant 136-run stand for the second wicket. While Rohit eventually departed for a well-made 57, Kohli continued to dominate, powering his way to his 52nd ODI century.

A clip from the dressing room has since taken social media by storm, showing Rohit reacting animatedly to Kohli’s milestone.

As the players eagerly waited for Kohli to reach triple figures, the moment he punched his way to the hundred saw the entire dressing room rise in applause.

In the midst of the celebration, Rohit appeared to blurt out a few expletives - seemingly out of excitement - which were inadvertently caught on camera, sparking a wave of reactions online.

Watch Video

Virat Kohli's masterclass

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, was in complete command throughout the innings. He brought up his half-century off 47 balls, and once settled, shifted gears effortlessly to reach his 83rd international hundred in 102 deliveries. His final tally - 135 runs off 120 balls - featured 11 fours and 7 towering sixes, showcasing both finesse and power.

The century also carried historical weight. With this knock, Kohli became the player with the most hundreds in a single format - his 52 ODI tons pushing him past Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 51 Test centuries. It was yet another chapter in Kohli’s incredible legacy, delivered on a night when everything he touched turned to gold.

India may have lost some momentum after the first 20 overs, but they still closed out the innings with an imposing total in Ranchi. With dew likely to influence the second half, an above-par score was essential, and Virat Kohli’s superb 135 off 120 balls proved to be the decisive factor in lifting India to a strong position.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 06:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs South Africa ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs SA SA Vs IND
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Government Of India’s New Rule Will Change How WhatsApp Works-ALL You Need To Know About
Government Of India’s New Rule Will Change How WhatsApp Works-ALL You Need To Know About
News
Centre Chairs All-Party Meeting, Opposition Presses For Debate On SIR Ahead Of Parliament’s Winter Session
Centre Chairs All-Party Meeting, Opposition Presses For Debate On SIR Ahead Of Parliament’s Winter Session
India
India Must Boost Self-Reliance As US Sets ‘New Terms Of Engagement’, Says Jaishankar
India Must Boost Self-Reliance As US Sets ‘New Terms Of Engagement’, Says Jaishankar
India
Haryana Student Stabbed To Death In UK’s Worcester; 5 Arrested, Then Released On Bail
Haryana Student Stabbed To Death In UK’s Worcester; 5 Arrested, Then Released On Bail
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Car Catches Fire on NH-58 in UP; 4 Dead as Flames Spread to Four-Storey Building
Rajasthan Withdraws December 6 ‘Shaurya Diwas’ Order Hours After ABP Report; CM Intervenes
Breaking: UP BLO Dies by Suicide in Moradabad; Note Claims Pressure to Meet SIR Targets
Breaking: Ratlám Student Attempts Suicide After Alleged Pressure by School Staff; Critical in Hospital
Breaking: 70 Socket Bombs Seized in Murshidabad; Police Seal Area After Major Recovery
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget