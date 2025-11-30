Did Rohit Sharma Swear During Virat Kohli's Celebration? Watch Viral Video

Virat Kohli lit up the Ranchi pitch with a masterful innings after arriving early due to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s cheap dismissal. From the moment he walked in, Kohli looked in supreme touch, taking control of the Proteas bowlers with ease.

His partnership with Rohit Sharma proved crucial, as the pair stitched together a brilliant 136-run stand for the second wicket. While Rohit eventually departed for a well-made 57, Kohli continued to dominate, powering his way to his 52nd ODI century.

A clip from the dressing room has since taken social media by storm, showing Rohit reacting animatedly to Kohli’s milestone.

As the players eagerly waited for Kohli to reach triple figures, the moment he punched his way to the hundred saw the entire dressing room rise in applause.

In the midst of the celebration, Rohit appeared to blurt out a few expletives - seemingly out of excitement - which were inadvertently caught on camera, sparking a wave of reactions online.

Watch Video

Virat Kohli's masterclass

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, was in complete command throughout the innings. He brought up his half-century off 47 balls, and once settled, shifted gears effortlessly to reach his 83rd international hundred in 102 deliveries. His final tally - 135 runs off 120 balls - featured 11 fours and 7 towering sixes, showcasing both finesse and power.

The century also carried historical weight. With this knock, Kohli became the player with the most hundreds in a single format - his 52 ODI tons pushing him past Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 51 Test centuries. It was yet another chapter in Kohli’s incredible legacy, delivered on a night when everything he touched turned to gold.

India may have lost some momentum after the first 20 overs, but they still closed out the innings with an imposing total in Ranchi. With dew likely to influence the second half, an above-par score was essential, and Virat Kohli’s superb 135 off 120 balls proved to be the decisive factor in lifting India to a strong position.