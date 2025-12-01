Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Dismisses Test Comeback Rumours After Impactful ODI Return for India

Virat Kohli Dismisses Test Comeback Rumours After Impactful ODI Return for India

Virat Kohli broke silence on any potential cricket format returns besides ODIs following a dominant display in Ranchi in the first IND vs SA 50-over clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Virat Kohli can now only be seen representing India in One Day Internationals (ODIs). 

One of the best players of the modern era closed his T20I chapter after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024, and hung his Test boots earlier this year. 

However, with how India has been doing in the longest format as of late, rumours about Kohli possibly stepping back in to help steady the ship surfaced on social media.

An exciting prospect, but as far as the player himself is concerned, that will not be happening. 

Kohli Will Only Continue Playing ODIs For India

Virat Kohli was adjudged Player of the Match in the first IND vs SA ODI for his blistering 135-run innings, which helped India post a match-winning 350-run target in Ranchi at the JSCA stadium.

Harsha Bhogle interviewed him during the post-match presentation ceremony, and this was one of the questions he asked:

"You were running two's like you were a young kid, you were stopping balls on the boundary at Long-On like you were a young kid, but the actual playing of the game, you're now only playing one form of the game, is that's how its always gonna be?"

Virat replied with a smile "Yes. That's how its always gonna be, I'm just playing one form of the game"

Virat Kohli's Test Stats

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket right before India toured England for the 5-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. 

His career stats in the format go like this:

Matches - 123

Innings - 210

Runs - 9,230

100s - 30

50s - 31

Average - 46.85

His last international red-ball match came against Australia in Sydney at the SCG in January this year, in which he only managed to score 17 and 6 across the two innings.

Also Check: ‘All My Cricket Has Been Mental’: Virat Kohli Reflects After Explosive Ton In IND vs SA ODI Thriller

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Virat Kohli India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA India Test Cricket Virat Kohli Test Comeback Kohli Test Return
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Has Lived Democracy: PM Modi Ahead Of Parliament Winter Session
India Has Lived Democracy: PM Modi Ahead Of Parliament Winter Session
News
Parliament Winter Session Begins Today: SIR, Delhi Pollution To Dominate Discussions
Parliament Winter Session Begins Today: SIR, Delhi Pollution To Dominate Discussions
World
Does Musk Support Trump's Decision To Scrap US H-1B Visa Programme? What He Said
Does Musk Support Trump's Decision To Scrap US H-1B Visa Programme? What He Said
India
Tough Days Ahead For Tobacco, Pan Masala Makers? Govt To Table 2 Bills
Tough Days Ahead For Tobacco, Pan Masala Makers? Govt To Table 2 Bills
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Car Catches Fire on NH-58 in UP; 4 Dead as Flames Spread to Four-Storey Building
Rajasthan Withdraws December 6 ‘Shaurya Diwas’ Order Hours After ABP Report; CM Intervenes
Breaking: UP BLO Dies by Suicide in Moradabad; Note Claims Pressure to Meet SIR Targets
Breaking: Ratlám Student Attempts Suicide After Alleged Pressure by School Staff; Critical in Hospital
Breaking: 70 Socket Bombs Seized in Murshidabad; Police Seal Area After Major Recovery
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget