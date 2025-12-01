Virat Kohli Dismisses Test Comeback Rumours After Impactful ODI Return for India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli can now only be seen representing India in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

One of the best players of the modern era closed his T20I chapter after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024, and hung his Test boots earlier this year.

However, with how India has been doing in the longest format as of late, rumours about Kohli possibly stepping back in to help steady the ship surfaced on social media.

An exciting prospect, but as far as the player himself is concerned, that will not be happening.

Kohli Will Only Continue Playing ODIs For India

Virat Kohli was adjudged Player of the Match in the first IND vs SA ODI for his blistering 135-run innings, which helped India post a match-winning 350-run target in Ranchi at the JSCA stadium.

Harsha Bhogle interviewed him during the post-match presentation ceremony, and this was one of the questions he asked:

"You were running two's like you were a young kid, you were stopping balls on the boundary at Long-On like you were a young kid, but the actual playing of the game, you're now only playing one form of the game, is that's how its always gonna be?"

Virat replied with a smile "Yes. That's how its always gonna be, I'm just playing one form of the game"

Virat Kohli's Test Stats

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket right before India toured England for the 5-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

His career stats in the format go like this:

Matches - 123

Innings - 210

Runs - 9,230

100s - 30

50s - 31

Average - 46.85

His last international red-ball match came against Australia in Sydney at the SCG in January this year, in which he only managed to score 17 and 6 across the two innings.

