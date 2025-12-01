Virat Kohli’s 135 vs South Africa Shattered Major Record: All You Need To Know

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli’s 135 vs South Africa Shattered Major Record: All You Need To Know

Virat Kohli reached his 52nd ODI century in the first IND vs SA ODI to establish the new record for scoring the most centuries in a single cricket format.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
Virat Kohli recorded his 52nd One Day International (ODI) and 83rd overall century on November 30, 2025, playing against South Africa in Ranchi at the JSCA stadium.

He scored 135 off 120 deliveries in the innings, hitting 11 fours and 7 sixes in the process. 

While this extended his lead atop the list of most tons in the 50-over format, the centurion innings also allowed Kohli to break a significant cricketing record, previously held by another Indian legend.

Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Century Record

With 52 centuries in ODIs, Virat Kohli is now the player to score more 100s than any other player in a particular format. 

This record was previously held by Sachin Tendulkar, hailed as the 'God of cricket' for hitting 51 tons in Test cricket. 

Here's a look at the players with most 100s in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is:

1) Virat Kohli - 52 ODI centuries

2) Sachin Tendulkar - 51 Test centuries

3) Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell - 5 T20I centuries

Having said that, Kohli is still at some distance from Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 centuries combining all three formats at the moment, and with him now only playing ODIs, the chances of the record being broken or equalled seem a little bleak.

He is also well behind Tendulkar in the list of all-time highest run-scorers in the 50-over format.

Top 5 All-Time ODI Run-Scorers

Here's a look at the top 5 players to have scored the most runs in ODI cricket history so far:

1) Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 18,426 runs in 463 matches 

2) Virat Kohli (India) - 14, 390 runs in 306 matches

3) Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 14,234 runs in 404 matches

4) Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 13,704 runs in 375 matches

5) Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 13,430 runs in 445 matches

Besides Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, the next highest scoring Indian in this list is Rohit Sharma, ranked 9th with 11,427 runs in 277 matches. 

Also Check: Virat Kohli Dismisses Test Comeback Rumours After Impactful ODI Return for India

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Records India Vs South Africa Virat Kohli Century Ind Vs SA ODIs IND Vs SA Highlights Virat Kohli 135
