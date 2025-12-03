Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs SA Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa Raipur ODI Live

India has featured in only one ODI at the Raipur venue. The sole match played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium came in January 2023.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 12:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Telecast: India's chances of clinching both the second ODI and three-match series against South Africa on Wednesday will largely depend on the in-form Virat Kohli and the commanding presence of Rohit Sharma.

After securing victory in the opening ODI in Ranchi, India will be eager to extend their lead and seal the series 2-0. Once again, much of the focus will be on the experienced duo of Rohit and Kohli.

India comfortably chased the total, winning by eight wickets with 30 overs to spare. The stadium also hosted a T20I in December 2023, where India defeated Australia by 20 runs.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When will India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match be played?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will be played on Wednesday, December 3.

Where will the second ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the second ODI between India and South Africa begin?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 PM, with the toss taking place half an hour earlier at 1:00 PM.

Where can you watch the second ODI between India and South Africa live on TV?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will be telecast on all channels of Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa live streaming?

Live streaming of the second ODI between India and South Africa will be available on JioHotstar app.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 12:42 PM (IST)
Embed widget