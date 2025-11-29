KL Rahul Praises 'Master Of ODIs', Opens Up On His Dressing Room Role

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





KL Rahul will lead India against South Africa in an upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series.

He is stepping into the captaincy role in the absence Shubman Gill, who sustained an injury during the India vs South Africa Test series.

While he is a big miss for the side, the squad also boasts veteran Virat Kohli, who Rahul described as the 'master of ODIs' ahead of the first IND vs SA ODI.

Here's what he said while speaking to reporters in Ranchi:

"Taking singles is as important as hitting boundaries. That’s something Virat has done so well in his career. In the dressing room, we talk with him about how to improve. He is the master of ODI cricket. Good to have him back in the dressing room,"

Rahul also stated that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's presence makes the dressing room feel a lot more confident.

"Their importance at any point is huge. They make the dressing room feel a lot more confident,"

The first 50-over match between India and South Africa will be played on November 30, 2025.

Virat Kohli ODI Stats

Virat Kohli has represented India in 305 ODIs so far, and has scored a whopping 14,255 runs in 293 innings from these matches.

These include 51 centuries , having surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, and 75 half centuries.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 74 against Australia in Sydney in his last outing for India in the 50-over format, as of this writing. Although the squad for Sunday's India vs South Africa ODI has not been revealed, he is expected to be a part of the playing XI.

Virat Kohli vs South Africa in ODIs

Against South Africa alone, Kohli shows sheer dominance in ODIs.

He has had 29 innings against this opponent so far, having scored 1,504 in them, which include 5 tons and 8 fifties.

With an impressive average of 65.4, Virat Kohli is expected to dominate the Proteas on home soil, and add to his stellar record in this format of the game.