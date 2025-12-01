India Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli's Future In National Team

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ranchi: India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak feels speculations surrounding Virat Kohli's impending ODI future "should not exist" given fitness, form and impact that the stalwart continues to make in 50-over cricket.

In the build-up to the three-match series, a few 'ifs and buts' emerged in the context of the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa since both Kohli and Rohit Sharma play single format, raising questions whether the two mega stars are in head coach Gautam Gambhir's scheme of things.

Leading with a note of exasperation, Kotak said he simply could not understand why Kohli's place or longevity was being debated at all.

"I really don’t know why actually we need to look at all this,” Kotak said after India’s close 17-run win in the first ODI against South Africa here on Sunday.

"He’s batting so well. Why do we need to talk about his future? The way he’s performing, the way his fitness is — there are no questions about anything.” Kotak said clarity around roles, real-time learning and the experience shared by senior players matter far more at this stage than long-range projections. And in that context, he insisted, Kohli remains indispensable.

"He’s just brilliant, man. As long as he keeps batting like this, there is no point talking about anything else.” The batting coach stressed that neither the players nor the team management are thinking as far ahead as the 2027 World Cup, let alone framing discussions around senior players in those terms.

"I feel these things shouldn’t happen. They (Ro-Ko) are brilliant, they are performing, and they are contributing to the team. For us, once the team comes and practice starts, we just enjoy. I don’t even think we are talking anything about the 2027 World Cup.” Kotak said Kohli’s century on Sunday — the 52nd of his ODI career — was not just a reminder of his pedigree but also an example of how seamlessly he continues to shoulder responsibility in a format he now prioritises.

"It was an outstanding knock. He batted really well, took responsibility and showed again why he is such an exceptional player,” Kotak said.

Asked about Kohli’s minor back discomfort during the innings, he added: "As much as I know, he’s fine." Kotak also highlighted the significance of having both Rohit Sharma and Kohli back in the XI following the Test series defeat, saying their presence naturally lifts the group.

"They are such experienced players. The way they bat, the partnerships they build — like today (Sunday) — it makes a huge difference. They share their experience with the younger players, and that itself is a big advantage.” Reflecting on the match, Kotak said scoring runs became considerably easier for South Africa due to the heavy dew that set in during the second innings.

"With so much dew, the bowler can't keep the ball in his hand. It skids and comes straight to the bat. If South Africa had batted second on the same surface, then 350 would definitely have been enough,” he argued, defending Indian bowlers who struggled to defend 349 and just managed to cross the line.

He reserved special praise for left-arm pacer Harshit Rana, whose early strikes in difficult conditions prevented South Africa from running away with the game.

"A lot of credit to Harshit for taking the early wickets. He was moving the ball well, hitting the right areas. With a Kookaburra ball, you get swing only for the first 2 to 5 overs, and he made the most of it. Otherwise, chasing would have been very easy for them with so much dew."

