IND vs SA: India All Out For 189, Hold Slim 30-Run Lead Over South Africa

India were bowled out for 189 in their first innings, securing only a 30-run lead over South Africa. Shubman Gill was unable to continue his innings due to a neck spasm and retired hurt on 4. KL Rahul top-scored with 39, while Simon Harmer picked up 4/30 and Marco Jansen claimed 3/35.

India began strongly, with Washington Sundar and KL Rahul dominating the first hour. However, after the drinks break, South Africa seized control.

Sundar fell to Harmer, followed soon after by KL Rahul. Rishabh Pant impressed with some fine strokes but was dismissed for 27 due to aggressive shot-making. The major setback came when captain Shubman Gill had to retire hurt with a neck injury.

Despite losing the toss, India had been in a strong position earlier, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul, which helped bowl South Africa out for 159 in their first innings. India ended Day 1 at 37/1, having lost Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The Eden Gardens pitch played unusually on the opening day, offering variable bounce, sharp turn, and cracks, making batting challenging.

Pant surpasses Sehwag’s 12-year-old record

In this match, India’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant made history. He scored 27 runs in the first innings, including two fours and two sixes, and in the process, broke a long-standing record in Indian Test cricket.

Pant Surpasses Sehwag’s Sixes Record

With a six in Kolkata, Rishabh Pant surpassed Virender Sehwag’s 12-year-old record for the most sixes by an Indian in Test cricket. Pant has now hit 92 sixes in 83 innings, overtaking Sehwag, who had 90 sixes in his Test career.

Other Indian legends on the list include former captain Rohit Sharma with 88 sixes, Ravindra Jadeja with 80, and MS Dhoni with 78, making Pant the new leader in this category.

Top Indian Batsmen by Sixes in Test Cricket

Rishabh Pant - 92

Virender Sehwag - 90

Rohit Sharma - 88

Ravindra Jadeja - 80

MS Dhoni - 78

Pant Among the All-Time Test Six-Hitters

Rishabh Pant has also climbed the global rankings, becoming the 7th highest six-hitter in Test cricket history. The record is held by England captain Ben Stokes, who has smashed 136 sixes. Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum is second with 107, while former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist sits third with 100 sixes.