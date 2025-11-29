Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs SA: Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers In India-South Africa ODIs

revisit the biggest batting and bowling icons in the historic India vs South Africa rivalry, from Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to Jacques Kallis and Shaun Pollock.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 03:47 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A fresh chapter will start being written in the India vs South Africa rivalry from November 30, 2025 as the two sides meet in a One Day International (ODI) series.

The Men in Blue will be on home soil, backed by the crowd and boasting legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the ranks. 

They recently suffered a humbling 2-0 Test series defeat at the hands of this opposition, and so it goes without saying, that they would be looking to hit back in the 50-over game. 

As we wait for the IND vs SA ODI series, let's take a look at the best performers in this rivalry over the years in this particular format.

IND vs SA ODIs: Highest Run-Scorer

Sachin Tendulkar, hailed as the 'God of cricket' has scored the most runs for India against South Africa in ODIs.

In a total of 57 innings, he scored 2,001 runs, featuring five 100s and eight 50s.

In fact, Sachin also became the first-ever player to score a double century in the 50-over format against South Africa in a match back in 2010.

South African legend Jacques Kallis comes in second, with 1,535 runs in 34 innings, followed by Virat Kohli with 1,504 runs in 29 innings.

India vs South Africa: Top Wicket-Takers in ODIs

South African fast bowler Shaun Pollock is the leading wicket-taker in IND vs SA ODIs, having picked 48 wickets in 33 innings.

Next to him is Allan Donald, who picked 46 wickets in 26 innings against India.

Indian spinner Anil Kumble ranks third on this list with 46 wickets, but in 39 innings against South Africa. 

India vs South Africa: Latest ODI Series Details

The latest IND vs SA ODI series kicks off from November 30, 2025.

The first match will be played in Ranchi, followed by two more matches in Raipur and Visakhapatnam on December 3 and 6, 2025, respectively.

Check Out: IND vs SA: When Did South Africa Last Win ODI Series On Indian Soil?

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 03:47 PM (IST)
