HomeSportsCricketGautam Gambhir's Test Record As India Head Coach After South Africa Series Loss

Gautam Gambhir's Test Record As India Head Coach After South Africa Series Loss

Taking a look at how India has fared in Tests under Head Coach Gautam Gambhir after their 2-0 series defeat to South Africa at home.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 03:53 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gautam Gambhir took over as Head Coach of the Indian cricket team in 2024 winning the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as mentor. 

While he has given impressive results in white ball formats, particularly in T20Is, the team's Test form appears to have taken a hit. 

The most recent example of this dip comes in the form of a 2-0 series loss against South Africa, that too at home, where India were once a tough nut to crack. 

What's worse is that this is India's second Test series clean sweep loss under Gambhir. Let's take a look at his complete record in the red ball format as Head Coach.

India In Tests Under Gautam Gambhir

India has played 19 Test matches under Head Coach Gautam Gambhir so far, and here's what the results look like:

Matches Won - 7

Matches Lost - 10

Matches Drawn - 2

This accounts for a poor winning percentage of just 36.84 in the former KKR mentor's tenure.

Having said that, it is also worth noting that the Indian team has been under transition in the longest format, following the retirements of veterans Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin.

They were also without Shubman Gill, who was appointed captain when Rohit stepped down. 

Under his leadership and Gautam Gambhir at the helm, a young Indian team fought hard to secure a 2-2 draw against England away from home in the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

India also won a home Test series 2-0 against West Indies just last month. So while the winning percentage under Gambhir is alarming, there have been glimmers of positivity as well.

They have slipped to the 5th spot in the World Test Championship 2025-27 table, but have enough games coming up in the future to turn things around and make their third WTC final.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Test Record Gautam Gambhir Coaching Record Gautam Gambhir Coach Record Gautam Gambhir Test Stats
