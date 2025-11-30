Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gautam Gambhir's Priceless Reaction To Virat Kohli's Explosive Century

All eyes turned to Team India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, after Virat Kohli notched up his 52nd ODI century.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli (135 runs off 120 balls) put on a masterclass with the bat in Ranchi ODI, crafting a scintillating century that set the tone for India’s commanding 349-run total.

From the very first delivery, Kohli looked in sensational touch, striking the ball cleanly and dominating the Proteas bowlers.

His explosive knock played a crucial role in anchoring Team India’s innings, drawing attention not only to his performance but also to the reactions within the Indian camp.

All eyes turned to Team India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, following Kohli’s milestone. The former India skipper reached his 52nd ODI hundred, marking his 83rd international century overall, and the camera quickly captured Gambhir’s response.

Initially seen clapping in appreciation, Gambhir later approached Kohli as he returned to the pavilion and shared a heartfelt hug. The image of the coach and star batsman embracing has since gone viral on social media.

The moment caught attention because the relationship between Gambhir and Kohli has often been portrayed as distant, making every interaction between them under the spotlight.

Fans were quick to celebrate the rare display of camaraderie, interpreting the gesture as a sign of mutual respect and admiration after a memorable performance.

Gambhir’s visible pride and Kohli’s stellar century together created one of the most talked-about moments of the match, reminding everyone that exceptional cricket often brings out genuine emotion behind the scenes.

Virat Kohli’s brilliant 135 off 120 balls propelled India to a challenging total in Ranchi. On a pitch that gradually slowed and offered variations as the innings progressed, Kohli seemed to operate on a different level, displaying a fearless approach to his batting.

Unlike his usual innings, he played aggressively, smashing seven towering sixes - a feat he had achieved only twice before in ODIs and marking his first such display against South Africa.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 06:47 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli Gautam Gambhir IND Vs SA India Vs South Africa SA Vs IND 'Ind Vs SA 1st ODI
