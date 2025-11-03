'Want To Make This A Habit': Harmanpreet Kaur After India's Maiden ODI World Cup Triumph

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian Women's World Cup winning captain. India defeated South Africa in the final at DY Patil Stadium by 52 runs, defending 298 runs.

Her first comments post this historic victory came during the post-match presentation ceremony, during which she thanked the crowd for their support throughout the competition.

"I’m just so grateful for this crowd. They have been amazing. Thank you, everyone, for supporting us through all the ups and downs. And a special thanks to my dad - I almost forgot him - our selectors, and everyone back home. Thank you so much."

She also said that they (the team) would like to make winning tournaments a habit:

"We were waiting for this moment, now this moment has come. Now want to make it a habit,"

Harmanpreet Reveals Idea Behind Handing Shafali Verma The Ball

Shafali Verma went big with the bat today, scoring 87 runs. When the opening batter was handed the ball, she managed to pick two wickets as well.

Here's what the Indian captain said about handing her the ball:

"When Laura and Sune were batting, they looked really good. I saw Shefali standing there, and the way she batted earlier, I just knew it was her day. My heart said, Give her one over. I went with my gut. I asked her if she was ready, and she said yes immediately."

India had posted 298 runs on the board. At one point, it looked like they could have crossed 300 easily, so some may have felt they fell a few runs short. However, Harmanpreet felt it was a fighting total.

"We knew 290 was a fighting total in the final. Finals always come with pressure. Credit to South Africa, they played beautifully. But in the end, when they panicked a bit, we seized the moment, took those crucial wickets, and turned the game our way. Very special."

Harmanpreet Kaur scored a crucial 89 against Australia in the semi-final, chasing a record total in this tournament's history to reach the final. She may have only scored 20 today, but her leadership holds great value in this victorious campaign.