IND vs SA 5th T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue, Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

IND vs SA 5th T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue, Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

India vs South Africa 5th T20I details: Full match schedule, Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report and Ahmedabad weather forecast ahead of series decider.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
After three action-packed matchdays, the fourth India vs South Africa T20I was called off before the first ball could be bowled. In fact, not even the toss was conducted.

This was due to intense fog buildup in Lucknow, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, which resulted in low visibility, prompting the match officials to cancel the game following several inspections.

The two teams are now heading to the western part of the country to play the fifth and final clash of the on-going series, which the Men in Blue lead 2-1. They cannot lose the trophy now, given the standings, but the Proteas have a chance to draw this bilateral contest.

IND vs SA 5th T20I: Match Date & Time

The India vs South Africa 5th T20I will be played on December 19, 2025, that is this Friday. 

The match, as has been the case in this series, is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the toss expected to be conducted at 6:30 PM IST.

IND vs SA 5th T20I: Venue & Pitch Report

The IND vs SA 5th T20I will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue have played several matches at this venue, and the venue serving as Gujarat Titans' home stadium in the IPL has also made players familiar with its general conditions.

As for the pitch report, the Modi Stadium surface usually favors batsmen through its flat nature, offering true bounce. Therefore, with all the batting talent on both sides, there is potential for big scores on Friday.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Weather Forecast

After the India-South Africa Lucknow clash got called off due to fog, weather has been at the centre of discussion and concern among fans.

As far as the weather forecast for Ahmedabad is concerned, Accuweather suggests good visibility in the evening on December 19, 2025.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
