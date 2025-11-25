IND vs SA 2nd Test: South Africa Regain Momentum After 3 Quick Wickets, 107/3 At Tea

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 2nd Test: South Africa Regain Momentum After 3 Quick Wickets, 107/3 At Tea

The First Session on Day 4 of the ongoing IND vs SA Test has concluded with South Africa having add over 100 runs to their lead. India showed slight positive signs with 3 wickets.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton combined to put up a 50-run partnership for South Africa early on Day 4 of the IND vs SA Test in Guwahati.

The Indian bowlers looked to have nothing in reply to the visitors' dominant display, but then things changed. The openers survived a few close calls post the milestone, and then eventually succumbed to the pressure.

Rickelton departed first off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling, having scored 35, and then Markram was bowled by the same bowler shortly afterwards.

The South African captain, Temba Bavuma, too, had a poor outing the team's second innings with the bat, only being able to score 3 runs before being sent back by Washington Sundar.

Nevertheless, with their score of 107/3 at the end of the First Session, the lead has extended to 395 runs.

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Stubbs-de Zorzi Steady The Ship

Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi have calmed things down after three quick dimissals in favor of Indian spinners. They have added 30 runs since the last wicket fell.

The former is on 14 off 56, and the latter 21 off 28 deliveries at the end of the First Session. They look secure and comfortable in middle, and as has been the case in this match so far, the home side will have to strive to break this partnership.

Additionally, whenever the Proteas' innings comes to an end, India will have a massive total to chase down in less than 2 days, which keeping the form of their own batsmen in mind, could very well be an uphill task.

IND vs SA 2nd Test Playing XIs

India - KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa - Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
