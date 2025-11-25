Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 2nd Test: South Africa On Verge Of Clean Sweep, India 27/2 At Day 4 Stumps

IND vs SA 2nd Test: South Africa On Verge Of Clean Sweep, India 27/2 At Day 4 Stumps

South Africa dominated on Day 4 of the second IND vs SA Test, setting a massive target. India end the day on 27/2 with their top order struggling yet again.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 04:19 PM (IST)
The penultimate day of the second India vs South Africa Test has concluded with the visitors dominating play yet again.

Batting from morning, they pushed their lead past 500 runs and set a mammoth target of 549 to attain. 

Unfortunately, the Indian top order faltered yet again, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul being dismissed on scores of 13 and 6, respectively. They reached Day 4 Stumps on the score of 27/2, and need 522 more to win.

Tristan Stubbs Leads The Charge

South Africa had a lead of over 288 runs when they came out to bat again on Day 3, and continued in a similar fashion as their previous innings.

The openers, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton posted a 50-run stand, but then departed quickly. Temba Bavuma, their captain also failed to score big.

However, it was Tristan Stubbs, who rallied momentum back on his team's side, and posted a fighting 94 against a veteran Indian bowling attack which consisted of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav.

He batted for most of Day 4, before being dismissed by Jadeja, at which point Bavuma decided to declare their innings on a 588-run lead.

Jansen-Harmer Get Rid Of Indian Openers

Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer have been the root cause of most of India's troubles in this Test series, and they combined yet again to dismiss the Indian opening duo of Jaiswal and Rahul.

The fast bowler nicked a simple edge of the southpaw to the wicket keeper, whereas the spinner castled the latter batsman.

India now have 8 wickets in hand, with Sai Sudharsan and night watchman Kuldeep Yadav at the crease, and the whole of Day 5 to save this match.

Winning looks out of question given the run of form, and also the fact that they have never chased this big of a target at home before. The Rishabh Pant-led side can still salvage a draw if they manage to survive by Stumps tomorrow.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 04:08 PM (IST)
Rishabh Pant Simon Harmer India Vs South Africa KL Rahul Yashasvi Jaiswal IND Vs SA IND Vs SA Live Score Marco Jansen Tristan Stubbs IND Vs SA 2nd Test Ind Vs Sa Test Score India Vs South Africa Score India Vs South Africa Day 4 Score
