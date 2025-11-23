Explorer
IND vs SA 2nd Test: South Africa Dominate Day 2, India Trail By Nearly 500 Runs At Stumps
Day 2 of IND vs SA 2nd Test comes to a close. South Africa's batsmen dominated the play, while India struggled to bowl out the opposition even in home conditions.
India looked completely helpless at home, in Guwahati, against South Africa on Day 2 in their second Test match.
The visitors, continuing their first innings batting from the previous with 6 wickets down were carried to a mammoth total, courtesy of a solid innings from Senuran Muthusamy and Marco Jansen, the former scoring a ton, and the latter departing just short of the mark.
India are 9/0 at the crease at stumps, trailing by 480 runs, and have a massive job at their hands if they wish to have any chances of getting a result out of this encounter.
