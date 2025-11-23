IND vs SA 2nd Test: South Africa Dominate Day 2, India Trail By Nearly 500 Runs At Stumps

India looked completely helpless at home, in Guwahati, against South Africa on Day 2 in their second Test match.

The visitors, continuing their first innings batting from the previous with 6 wickets down were carried to a mammoth total, courtesy of a solid innings from Senuran Muthusamy and Marco Jansen, the former scoring a ton, and the latter departing just short of the mark.

India are 9/0 at the crease at stumps, trailing by 480 runs, and have a massive job at their hands if they wish to have any chances of getting a result out of this encounter.