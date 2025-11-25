IND vs SA 2nd Test: India Eye Historic Win Chasing 500+ In Guwahati

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The conclusion to the first-ever Test match held in Guwahati has come down to a massive chase set upon the home side.

South Africa have declared their innings on a 548-run lead, which means that India now needs to score a whopping 549 runs to win the match and draw the series 1-1.

This will be quite the challenge, considering that the Indian batsmen have not shown the best of form in this Test series. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have their work cut out for them as they are tasked with kicking off the chase on a positive note.

Tristan Stubbs Falls 6 Short Of Ton

South Africa had a good start to Day 4 of the IND vs SA 2nd Test with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton stitching a 50-run partnership.

However, both were dismissed relatively quickly after this milestone, and soon followed the captain, Temba Bavuma.

With 3 wickets down, India could have gone on top, but Tristan Stubbs, did not let that happen, forming a crucial 100-run partnership with Tony de Zorzi, who himself got out on 49.

Stubbs would go on to score 94 runs, reaching the mark with a six against Ravindra Jadeja, only to be bowled on the very next delivery.

India Set For Record-Breaking Chase

The biggest target that India has ever chased in Test cricket at home is 387, which came against England in Chennai.

Teams batting last in India almost always face an uphill battle, as no side has ever successfully chased a total above 400 on these surfaces.

By the fourth innings, pitches usually break down and become difficult to play on, which is why even seemingly modest targets close to 150 can prove tricky to overhaul.

Therefore, reaching 549 will certainly be an uphill task. The potential is there in the star-studded batting lineup, but their form suggests otherwise.