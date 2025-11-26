IND vs SA 2nd Test: India's Batting Woes Continue, Lose 2 Quick Wickets Early On Day 5

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 2nd Test: India's Batting Woes Continue, Lose 2 Quick Wickets Early On Day 5

South Africa's Simon Harmer struck twice in the opening hours of the on-going second IND vs SA Test match in Guwahati, further plummeting the home side's hopes of a draw.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India have been completely outclassed on home turf in this Test series against South Africa. 

The story was no different early morning on Day 5 of the second and final clash as Simon Harmer's spin web trapped Kuldeep Yadav and then Dhruv Jurel, striking major blows, and rendering the score 42/4.

For those wondering, India needs a whopping 492 runs more to win this Test, something which almost completely out of question at the moment. Somehow surviving the Proteas' attack and salvaging a Draw would be their only silver lining.

IND vs SA Test Series: Simon Harmer's Stats

South African spinner Simon Harmer was named Player of the Match for the first Test of the series, which was played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

He picked 8 wickets across two innings, and even caught a few on the field. 

It is worth noting that the Kolkata pitch was heavily criticized for its apparently unpredictable nature, but the story was no different in Guwahati, where the surface was labelled as a 'road' by India's experienced spin bowler, Kuldeep Yadav.

Harmer picked 3 wickets in India's first innings with the bat, and has now picked 3 again in the second innings, pushing harder for a victory and a historic series clean sweep.

India, on the other hand, will have to bat the entire day, much of which is still remaining as of this writing, with just 6 more wickets in hand. Rishabh Pant and Sai Sudharsan are at the crease.

What's Next For India After South Africa Tests?

After this Test series, India will take on South Africa in three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20Is, all at home.

Shubman Gill has been rendered out of action due to an injury he picked up during the Kolkata fixture, and KL Rahul has been named in charge for the ODIs with veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA Dhruv Jurel Live Cricket Score IND Vs SA 2nd Test Kuldeep Yadav Test Match Live Score Ind Vs Sa Test Score India Vs South Africa Live Score Simon Harmer
