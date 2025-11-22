IND vs SA 2nd Test: Guwahati Clash Evenly Poised, South Africa 247/6 At Stumps On Day 1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The first day of play in the second India vs South Africa Test match has wrapped up.

The fixture is being played at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, in what is a first-ever Test at this venue. South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first, and have finished on the score 247/6 of at Stumps.

The contest stands even-stevens at the moment, but India have closed off Day 1 relatively on a high with the wicket of Tony de Zorzi late in the evening.

They will now look to wrap up the remaining batsmen as soon as possible on Day 2 and kick-off their own outing with the bat.

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Day 1 Summary

Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton, once again, combined for a solid 82-run opening stand. This was also thanks to a dropped catch pretty early on by KL Rahul in the slips off Jasprit Bumrah.

Nevertheless, Bumrah would get his man, Markram later, castling him on 38, followed by Rickelton getting caught behind off Kuldeep Yadav.

Tristan Stubbs and Temba Bavuma, captain of the visiting team, then combined for a solid partnership, scoring 49 and 41, respectively. Kuldeep and Ravindra Jadeja combined to send them back to the dugout.

Tony de Zorzi and Senuran Muthusamy then formed another partnership that didn't put a lot of runs on the board, but kept the innings held together.

That said, de Zorzi edged one for a soft dismissal in the last over of the Day, providing Mohammed Siraj with his first wicket of the match.

With a score of 247 with 6 wickets down, the game is neither here nor there, and a clearer picture will only surface once India has gotten its chance to bat, which likely will be by the second session on Day 2.

